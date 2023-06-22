College honors

Central Methodist University

Central Methodist University celebrated its Spring 2023 commencement on May 13 in Puckett Fieldhouse on the Fayette campus. Former board of trustees chairman Robert Courtney gave the commencement address as a packed house of family, friends, faculty, staff, and other guests celebrated the graduates. Students were recognized for earning degrees at the master's, bachelor's, and associate levels.

The following local students were among those on the program for the event:

Sarah Giberti of Goodman earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.

Tiffany Ann Lewis of Anderson earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education.

Missouri State University

Missouri State University's spring 2023 dean's list comprises students who attain academic excellence within a semester. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and a 3.50 GPA or greater (on a 4.0 scale).

Local students include Hope DeGonia of Anderson, Jacqueline Grider of Pineville, Bucky Harrell of Rocky Comfort, Elena Jaquez of Lanagan, Makayla Keith of Anderson, Sydney Killion of Southwest City, Gabriel Lovatt-Sutton of Anderson, Meagan Mills of Pineville, Emily Thornton of Noel, and Payton Waits of Goodman.