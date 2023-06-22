Car and Bike Show draws crowd, big field of competition

Steve Oxner was certainly glad he didn't have to pick the best one in an amazing field of cars, trucks and motorcycles on display Saturday.

"There are some very rare cars here today. I'm a muscle car fiend," Oxner said. "I would hate to be a judge today."

The car and bike show at Downtown Simsberry USA on Saturday drew in 34 entries.

The event was sponsored by First Community Bank. Entry was free.

Oxner found out about the show through his buddy, John Greenler, who crafts hot sauce and sells it at the Downtown Simsberry Farmer's Market. Oxner's buddy told him about the event and Oxner was intrigued. He loves muscle cars and was blown away by the variety of jewels on display.

"I thought there would be three or four cars," he said. "This is awesome!"

The day kicked off with a Farmer's Market at 7:30 a.m., featuring 33 vendors, followed by a full schedule of activities. All were at no charge.

Organizer Monty Muehlebach, who hosted the event on his property, said he wanted to hold the car and bike show as a way of giving back to the community. Muehlebach is pastor of Sims Corner Church and owner of Cowboy Catering Company, which offered a free lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers. The event was created to give dads of the community a chance to come and enjoy some cool rides, he said, while celebrating Father's Day a little early.

All total, volunteers served 100 hamburgers and 100 hot dogs as part of the free lunch.

Though Saturday's temperatures gained momentum around noon, many braved the hot sun to inspect, swap stories and learn more about the cars, trucks and motorcycles on display.

Some mingled, while others found spots in the shade, to talk about restoration stories -- and many sweet memories.

Dale Brashears' old truck sparked interest as he pulled into the show field. The 1963 model, made by the International Harvester Company, resembles Mater from the "Cars" movie. Since pulling the truck out of a briar patch in November, Brashears has showcased the old truck at various cruise nights. Its uniqueness always garners a lot of attention.

"It's weird," he said. "It runs on propane, and it has a short wheelbase."

The ¾ ton truck was utilized for a gas company out of Fidelity and has the original engine.

"A lot of people don't realize that trucks were made to run on propane," he said.

Vendor and exhibitor Michelle Melton stayed busy on Saturday, balancing hosting her booth and showing off her 1964 Ford Facel Galaxy XL 500. The blue hard top with two doors appealed to many -- especially Melton, who has given the car a lot of loving restoration.

"We heard about some people scrapping out cars in Tulsa, and we didn't want them to be scrapped," she said.

She and her husband made the trip to Oklahoma, found one and secured an offer of $200 from some young folks. When the uncle came around and found out, he upped the price to $500 with one caveat: she had to restore the car. (He also chewed out his relatives for scrapping the cars.)

Her blue beauty with the original engine is mechanically sound. Melton, who sells baked goods at the Farmer's Market, had help on Saturday with her husband and her vendor neighbor watching her booth.

That gave her the opportunity to take in the other cars and bikes on display, as well as answer questions about her prize.

Melton said finding old parts is difficult and expensive. Her baby isn't ready to run Mo-Kan yet, but she believes she's got the goods to get there long-term.

"I'm excited. We're not gonna stop," she said.

"I'm not sure I'll make her spunky, but we'll keep restoring her."

Winners

Best Rat Rod: 1963 International 1200 -- Dale Brashears

Best of Show Pre-79: '65 Impala SS -- Mike McCracken

Best of Show 80 & Newer: '95 Corvette -- Bob Crawford

Best Custom: '69 Chevelle -- Billy Granger

Best Motorcycle: 2015 Harley Breakout -- Jason Nida

Loudest Pipes: 2008 Harley Heritage -- Monty Muehlebach

Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to the McDonald County Press. Dale Brashears likes to showcase his 1963 International Harvester truck, which was built to run on propane. The truck usually garners a lot of attention, especially at various cruise nights.



Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to the McDonald County Press. Several people share their collectibles at Downtown Simberry's car and bike show on Saturday. A variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display

