Noel Woman's Club

The Noel Woman's Club monthly meeting was held on June 13. A motion was approved to write checks for $250 each to scholarship recipients Thornton and Alesia Ramirez. The checks will be sent to their colleges to be applied to their accounts. The Memorial Weekend Cemetery Project was discussed. A decision was made to change the hours for next year to 9 a.m. -- 6 p.m. A sign will be made regarding where to mail donations. Thanks were expressed to Alesia Parish for helping to receive donations this year. The address for the Cemetery Association is Noel Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 905, Noel, Mo. 64854. Hostess Becca Balaun offered a picnic-inspired theme; finger foods brought by members were enjoyed by all. The Post It Note Game was played, and three prizes were awarded to the winners. The next meeting will be on July 11, and the hostess will be Melissa Lance. Those wishing to attend a meeting may contact Hannah Bartholomew at 417-475-7422 for more information. New members are welcome.

Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. This week, June 23, the Timberline Country Band is playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

McDonald County Community Blood Drive

The McDonald County Community Blood Drive will host a blood drive at the Pineville Community Center, 602 Jesse James Road, on Friday, June 23, from noon to 6 p.m. While supplies last, each donor will receive a Springfield Cardinals T-shirt. A photo ID is required and donors are asked to eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to giving blood.

McDonald County Senior Center

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. Bingo is held Tuesday and Thursday each week at 10 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.