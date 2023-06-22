Anderson discusses reports, line of credit, and trash refund

ANDERSON -- At Anderson's monthly city meeting, held June 20 at Anderson City Hall, the city discussed monthly reports and new business.

Police Chief David Abbott noted Officer Kuhn recently graduated from D.A.R.E. training -- Abbott said several local businesses have also recently donated to the D.A.R.E. program. Abbott also noted Officer Miller is soon to graduate from K-9 training.

Fire Chief David Abbott said the fire department is finishing ISO training, with an inspection soon to be conducted at the station.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker said the city has started installing a new sign. Shoemaker and Mayor Wilson said the current goal is to have the sign in place by July 1. Shoemaker also noted Anderson's water system passed its routine inspection.

For the summer ball program, summer ball director Cara Sherman said the current ball season is set to end next Thursday. Sherman said she is looking into the possibility of offering a baseball and softball league this fall. Sherman said soccer would use the ballfields from August through November, with their storage area set to be ready in the coming months -- Sherman said the rent cost is still undecided. Sherman said there is currently a plumbing issue at the ballpark which will need to be repaired. Mayor Wilson noted the concession stand at the ballpark has been highly successful this summer.

In new business, the city voted to pay $2,000 toward its Arvest line of credit. The city also voted to pay $2,500 a month to OWN Engineering to begin designs and some environmental plans for the upcoming water design project. The payment, which will total $130,000, including other fees, will jumpstart the design process for the upcoming project. The city voted to use ARPA funds to help pay the costs.

The city voted to refund Fourt State Printing $1,461.43 for being double-charged for its CARDS dumpster.

The council approved the payment of bills amounting to $86,200.79.