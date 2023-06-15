Under the Pines Car and Bike Show set Saturday

Downtown Simsberry USA will host a classic car and bike show on Saturday, June 17, with a free barbecue lunch and live music.

The event is sponsored by First Community Bank.

Those who wish to enter their cars or bikes in the contest will be able to take advantage of free registration, which begins at 10 a.m.

The day kicks off with a Farmer's Market at 7:30 a.m., followed by a full schedule of activities. All are at no charge.

Organizer Monty Muehlebach, who is holding the event on his property, said the car and bike show is a way of giving back to the community. Muehlebach is the pastor of Sims Corner Church and owner of Cowboy Catering Company, which is offering the free lunch.

"The Under the Pines Car and Bike Show in Downtown SimsBerry was created to give dads of the community a chance to come and enjoy some cool rides and enjoy a hamburger and hotdog," Muehlebach said.

"It's free and gives the whole family an opportunity to be together and celebrate Father's Day with games and other family activities," he said.

"As always, we give all the glory to our Lord Jesus, who is our Heavenly Father, so it's to honor Him first."

Saturday's schedule of events:

7:30 a.m. -- Farmer's Market begins

10 a.m. -- Free registration for cars and bikes

11 a.m. -- Car and bike show begins

11:30 a.m. -- Ashlynne Grey on Stage

Noon -- Cowboy Catering Company will serve a free lunch from the Chuckwagon

12:45 p.m. -- Awards: Best of Show Pre-79, Best of Show 80s and Newer, Best of Show Rat Rod, Best Custom, Loudest Pipes, and Best of Show Motorcycle

The event will take place at 10289 E. State Highway 90, Pineville.