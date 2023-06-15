The Circus Man performs at Noel Elementary School

NOEL -- Jason D'Vaude, the Circus Man, stopped by Noel Elementary School, thanks, in part, to the McDonald County Library, which was promoting its "All Together Now" reading program. D'Vaude performed his signature act at the school, which included a comedic mixture of circus acts and magic tricks.

Along with his performance, The Circus Man delved a bit into his life and gave a few tips to those who have a passion and want to pursue their dreams.

On Monday, June 12, D'Vaude performed his act at three locations in McDonald County. His first performance began at 10 a.m. at the Noel Housing Authority in the Senior Center. At 1 p.m., Noel Elementary School students packed into the gymnasium to see his act. D'Vaude's last performance was held at 6 p.m. at the main branch of the McDonald County Library in Pineville.

"The Circus Man's Circus Show" act featured giraffe unicycles, Chinese yoyos, handstands, juggling, fire props, comedy, and audience participation.

One of his magic acts involves using cups and balls and sleight-of-hand tricks to cause the balls to disappear and reappear. Students begin calling out what they think is the secret behind the trick. That is until D'Vaude reveals a three-pound cantaloupe from his hat. What follows is silence and then applause.

D'Vaude's journey to become "The Circus Man" began when he was 17. His first job was at a specialty toy shop. Unlike most shops, it catered to a particular niche.

"The (shop) had juggling and magic equipment for professionals, which is very rare and very unusual," said D'Vaude. "And I was very lucky to stumble upon it."

D'Vaude went on to college but "never felt like (he) was ever meant to be part of the system." Instead, he decided to follow his passions.

The shop exposed D'Vaude to the performing arts community, which supported him in his endeavors.

"I know other jugglers and magicians who I met through the magic shop and I realized 'they're doing it. So, it is possible.'"

D'Vaude has been entertaining audiences since 2003. He'll perform at libraries and venues in Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas. He acknowledges that if you want to succeed, you have to work hard and put all your effort into what you're passionate about.

"They say not to put all your eggs in one basket ... but I did," said D'Vaude. "I put all my energy into this one thing that only a few people do."

Despite his energetic persona, D'Vaude admits he was shy growing up, but his aspirations to be a circus performer brought him out of his shell.

"It's the very fact that some performers are so afraid to do it that it encourages them to do it." He jokes, "Maybe it's that we need the attention so badly that we don't know how to get it in a one-on-one setting."

In D'Vaude's one-man show, he'll select volunteers to assist him in his act. Whether they are tossing yo-yos or helping him get the crowd amped up, he incorporates light-hearted comedy into his act.

During his act, D'Vaude will also use fire props, juggle pins and knives and balance himself on giraffe unicycles. Out of all his tricks, he has a couple of favorites.

One trick involves him doing a handstand while balancing himself on a "rola bola board."

His other favorite trick happens toward the finale of his act.

"There's a trick where I put my hat onto my foot while riding the unicycle, which means I only have one foot to ride," said D'Vaude. "I'm idling in place on a unicycle and kick the hat up to my head. That is the cherry on top for the show."

For any up-and-coming circus performers, he advises they start slow. "Even if you plan on juggling fire one day, you have to make your way through all the steps first. So, you might as well start at the beginning and enjoy yourself."

He says mistakes are part of the process and that juggling is one of the "best things to teach you" because of the audible "plop" sound you hear once you miss that ball.

He adds it's a "very humbling way" to show if you have the heart of a performer because the real testament of a performer is getting "back on the wagon ... and not giving up."

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press This is one DVaudes favorite acts. It involves balancing himself on a rola bola board while doing a handstand.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press DVaudes "cup and ball" magic trick reveals a three-pound cantaloupe and multiple oranges. He says the cup and ball magic trick is one of the oldest sleight-of-hand tricks, some dating back thousands of years to ancient Egypt.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press DVaude launches these Chinese yo-yos with some heights reaching up to the gymnasiums ceiling.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press The Circus Man performs his favorite trick in his act. While balancing one foot on the giraffe unicycle, he flips his red hat from his other food onto his head. He says this trick is "the cherry on top" for his performance.

