SWC weighs in on what constitutes dog breeding business

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Some residents in McDonald County have disputed the definition between canine hobby breeders and professional dog breeders. The issue in question is when does a hobby breeder become a business breeder and be required to apply for a business license?

On Tuesday, June 14, city council members expressed their thoughts on the matter. At the start of the discussion, the city recognized that despite its invitation, none of the parties involved attended the city council meeting.

Present at this meeting were Mayor David Blake, Alderman Steven Golden Sr., Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, Police Chief Bud Gow, Fire Chief Shane Clark, and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.

Gow spoke of one resident who considers herself a hobby dog breeder, but according to him, her practices don't fall under that definition.

"The Department of Agriculture visited the resident because they ran a compliance check, and they became compliant with them. So, they're no longer under the state rule. But as far as I'm concerned, she's got a business, and she's selling dogs for money," Gow said.

According to breedingbusiness.com, hobby dog breeders "breed the one dog they own either by mistake because they have not supervised their dog, or simply because they want their female to experience motherhood at least once."

"Professional dog breeders consider their activity as a sustainable and responsible dog breeding business," the site says. "They may just have a single dog, or one litter every few years, but they see this as an activity, not as a one-off experience."

The USDA, according to its website, states that "individuals or businesses who sell or offer to sell or transport or offer for transportation, in commerce, warm-blooded animals for use in research, exhibition, or as pets must be licensed as a dealer." The website states that individuals or businesses with four or fewer breeding females may be granted an exemption. Before renewing a 3-year license, the USDA requires an inspection and compliance check.

Gow says the resident has 15 Doberman dogs, with some of them being spade, but he asserted "they still have enough to breed" and need a business license.

Anderson explained her experience with another resident that stopped by city hall. During their conversation, the resident informed Anderson that he bred dogs and sold them for money. When Anderson informed him that it required a business license to breed dogs, he "threw a fit" when she handed him the application and said he would hire an attorney to settle the matter.

When Gow asked, what is the price for a business license? Anderson responded, "$25."

She added that she saw a "pattern" and that the conversations fall into a gray area where individuals can claim that their dogs aren't for breeding but only as "their babies or pets."

Golden asked a couple of rhetorical questions to residents.

"Has USDA ever come to your house to approve your house for maintenance? Has anybody here had USDA at their house for their (pet) dogs?" His questions asserted that the USDA would only inquire of an entity if it felt it required a dog breeding business license.

Regardless, Gow says the resident is adamant that she is a hobby breeder because of her "compliance with (Missouri) regulations." But he adds that it "has nothing to do with (the city.)"

"If you're selling, you're a business," said Golden. "If you have three breeding females and a stud, and you're selling four litters a year, that's not a hobby."

The next steps the city will take will be to consult with the city attorney and follow through the process to determine the legality between what makes up a hobby dog breeder versus a professional one.

Other business

Since the last meeting, the police department has written 65 citations -- three for failing to stop, six for having expired plates, and 10 for having no insurance. Four failed to drive in a single lane, and five failed to register their vehicles. Eight had no valid driver's license, and seven had equipment violations. Three received citations for driving with suspended or revoked licenses. Seven others received citations for speeding. One had an expired license, and two had no front or back plates. Three drove while intoxicated, and two possessed plates of another.

One received a citation for a minor in possession of alcohol, and another individual received one for leaving the scene of an accident.

One also failed to yield for a funeral procession.

The department wrote 35 warnings and made six arrests.

The fire department responded to seven medical calls and put out one grass fire. It provided mutual aid four times and set up one landing zone.

The city paid the bills in the amount of $25,090.34.