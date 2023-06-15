RELIGION: What is the meaning of the Lord’s Supper?

It was a beautiful Sunday morning as we gathered to worship in God's house. Happy anniversary to Mitchell and Abby Lett. Special prayers of healing were requested for several, and we are thankful for the rain.

Vacation Bible School will be held July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a study of the Bible story of Jonah and the Whale, plus food, fun, crafts and games. All children are welcome. Brother Roger will teach Bible Study Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The adult Sunday school class studied Jeremiah 2:1-13. "Believers must guard against drifting away from God and His love. Trusting anyone or anything other than God leads to judgment." The children's class, taught by Terry Lett, worked on a project to help others.

Linda Abercrombie read Revelation 121:12-14 and shared a devotional, "Written in the Book," about your name being written in the Lamb's Book of Life.

Tyrel Lett and Mitchell Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory, and Karen Gardner and Susan Cory led the congregational hymns. Jerry Abercrombie and Karen each shared special praise music.

Before observing the Lord's Supper during worship, Brother Roger Gill shared the meaning and history of the Supper with scriptural reference from 1 Corinthians 11:17-32 and Exodus. He began by telling us that "we have images of Jesus from pictures and movies, but nothing will compare to that face-to-face meeting with God one day. People have turned against God, and there is chaos in the world. Christ will come, and He will come soon. Our world has ignored God. Believers should remember what He has done and will do for us. His death, burial and resurrection were done for our salvation for eternity."

As Brother Roger talked about the history of the Lord's Supper, he told us that it began as a remembrance meal and then became a tradition without explanation. He referred to Exodus 12-13 and Luke 22:7 and talked about the Passover as a remembrance of the past. "The Lord's Supper is a reminder of the past and reminds us to enjoy the present and look to the future." Brother Roger read 1 Corinthians 11:26, which says, "For as often as you eat this bread and drink this cup, you claim the Lord's death till He comes."

"He is coming. God knows everything going on. Our faith is increased as we look to the cross and as we love others and are kindled by the Holy Spirit. It kindles us in our daily walk. Jesus brought each of us to church today to love one another through fellowship with one another. Look forward with hope as we wait for His return. In 1 Thessalonians 4:14-15, Paul wrote, 'Now we exhort you, brethren, warn those who are unruly, comfort the fainthearted, uphold the weak, be patient with all. See that no one renders evil for evil to anyone, but always pursue what is good both for yourselves and for all.'"

Brother Roger referred to 1 Corinthians 11:17-20 as Paul calls out the division in the church and the poor being humiliated. Brother Roger said, "The Lord's Supper signifies unity. Don't look down on others. There is no social hierarchy within the church. There is mercy for everyone."

As Brother Roger talked about the true meaning of the Lord's Supper from the scripture, he talked about the two elements: the bread and the cup, and read Luke 22. "Jesus used that to teach and remind us of Jesus' death and what He did for us. First, there is unity with one another and then remembrance of what Christ has done for us. For the Lord's Supper, there is a self-examination for removal of sin, having the right attitude, and being unified with others." We then observed the Lord's Supper with the passing of the bread and cup.

In closing, Brother Roger led the congregation in singing, "Blessed Be the Name."

