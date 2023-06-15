Pineville Bowl participating in ‘Kids Bowl Free’ program

PINEVILLE -- Pineville Bowl, located on Highway 71, is allowing children two free games of bowling per day through the "Kids Bowl Free" program. Children 12 and under can register to participate in the program, with children required to attend the business with their parent or guardian.

Tom Bellach, Pineville Bowl owner, said Pineville Bowl had been involved in the program for several years. Children who qualify to participate in the program can register at kidsbowlfree.com. Free bowling at Pineville Bowl began June 1 and will be offered through the end of August.

According to the site, more than 1,500 bowling alleys participate in the program.

"More than 1,500 bowling centers around the globe provide two free games of bowling each day to kids during the spring and summer," 'Kids Bowl Free' said on its webpage. "This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer."

According to the website, families can view a list of participating bowling alleys and then register children for two free games per day through the site. Family coupons are sent out each Sunday to participating families.

Bellach said Pineville Bowl prioritizes being a part of the program to encourage younger people to take advantage of the sport.

"We've looked at really getting younger kids involved," Bellach said. "We look at our bowlers, and the average age of our customers in here is 65-70. We really need to attract new people to our sport, and that really starts with the kids."

Bellach said the program offers families a chance to spend time together this summer.

"We also want to get families in here," Bellach said, noting he grew up in a home that prioritized family time, with bowling being one of the activities his family would take part in.

Bellach said Pineville Bowl is a way for parents to interact with their children while being active.

"I'd like to see more families coming in here on Saturdays and Sundays, and in the evenings," Bellach said. "This is a good chance for parents to interact with their kids, and it's something the kids can get excited about because it's physical."

Additional information on the program can be found at kidsbowlfree.com. Pineville Bowl is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 to 8 p.m.