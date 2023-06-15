Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pineville Bowl participating in ‘Kids Bowl Free’ program

by By Alexus Underwood Special to McDonald County Press | June 15, 2023 at 8:10 a.m.
Alexus Underwood/Special to McDonald County Press Pineville Bowl has participated in the "Kids Bowl Free" program for several years. Tom Bellach has owned the business for two years, choosing to continue with the program.

PINEVILLE -- Pineville Bowl, located on Highway 71, is allowing children two free games of bowling per day through the "Kids Bowl Free" program. Children 12 and under can register to participate in the program, with children required to attend the business with their parent or guardian.

Tom Bellach, Pineville Bowl owner, said Pineville Bowl had been involved in the program for several years. Children who qualify to participate in the program can register at kidsbowlfree.com. Free bowling at Pineville Bowl began June 1 and will be offered through the end of August.

According to the site, more than 1,500 bowling alleys participate in the program.

"More than 1,500 bowling centers around the globe provide two free games of bowling each day to kids during the spring and summer," 'Kids Bowl Free' said on its webpage. "This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer."

According to the website, families can view a list of participating bowling alleys and then register children for two free games per day through the site. Family coupons are sent out each Sunday to participating families.

Bellach said Pineville Bowl prioritizes being a part of the program to encourage younger people to take advantage of the sport.

"We've looked at really getting younger kids involved," Bellach said. "We look at our bowlers, and the average age of our customers in here is 65-70. We really need to attract new people to our sport, and that really starts with the kids."

Bellach said the program offers families a chance to spend time together this summer.

"We also want to get families in here," Bellach said, noting he grew up in a home that prioritized family time, with bowling being one of the activities his family would take part in.

Bellach said Pineville Bowl is a way for parents to interact with their children while being active.

"I'd like to see more families coming in here on Saturdays and Sundays, and in the evenings," Bellach said. "This is a good chance for parents to interact with their kids, and it's something the kids can get excited about because it's physical."

Additional information on the program can be found at kidsbowlfree.com. Pineville Bowl is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 to 8 p.m.

  photo  Alexus Underwood/Special to McDonald County Press Pineville Bowl is at 13765 U.S. Highway 71, Pineville, Mo. Through the program, children 12 and under can bowl two free games per day.
  

Print Headline: Pineville Bowl participating in ‘Kids Bowl Free’ program

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Goodman resident pleads not guilty in connection with sexual assault charges
by Daniel Bereznicki
The Circus Man performs at Noel Elementary School
by Daniel Bereznicki
Pineville Bowl participating in ‘Kids Bowl Free’ program
by By Alexus Underwood Special to McDonald County Press
SWC weighs in on what constitutes dog breeding business
by Daniel Bereznicki
Under the Pines Car and Bike Show set Saturday
by By Sally Carroll Special to the McDonald County Press
ADVERTISEMENT