OPINION: Let a smile come over your face

In 1936 the comedic genius Charlie Chaplin had an epiphany. Although the man famous for his performances on stage and screen was no composer of songs, he took pen in hand and scribbled a melody on a piece of paper. The lyrics were added in 1954 by John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons and that beautiful song has stood the test of time. I freely admit the song is, even to this day, one of my favorites. That song is titled "Smile."

In 1919, on the 25th day of November, 237 delegates from all corners of the Ozarks came together at the Connor Hotel in Joplin, Missouri. The purpose of the meeting was clear and yet not so simple. They wanted to discuss methods that might be employed to promote the beautiful Ozark area of the country.

The group proclaimed that Joplin would be deemed, "The Gateway to the Ozarks," and that title would be used in the future when talking about the beautiful Ozark area. The area would be publicized as a place that welcomed visitors and had a lot to offer tourists. The task at hand was to find methods to get that message out there, so an organization was formed and tasked with that chore. The new group would be called "The Ozark Playgrounds Association."

It was around 1926 when one of the association members had a thought. He considered the idea for some time before eventually deciding to see what others thought about his notion. "Why don't we sponsor a beauty contest?" he said.

There was no immediate reaction, either favorable or otherwise. The author of the suggestion thought his idea might merely fall by the wayside, but wait just a minute.

After the passing of some time, someone asked a question indicating there was at least a little interest in the proposal. "How would it work?"

"Well, we could open the competition only to folks living within the Ozark area and ask that interested young women submit a photograph, maybe even more than one photograph."

'The women would represent the area or town they hail from, and the judges could be recruited from outside the Ozark area, so there would be no bias based on the places they might call home." The idea was considered and most thought ... well, they thought, "Why not?" So, the yearly pageant that would be called the "Ozark Smile Girl" contest came to life.

Well, sir, it came to be that each spring, and in the month of May when the white blossoms filled the branches of the dogwood trees and the grass in the meadows turned green, there would be a beauty pageant. Photos of lovely young women were received from towns like Anderson, Noel, Southwest City, Bentonville, and all parts of the Ozarks.

Each young woman was striking, yet each photograph was in and of itself unique. Some of the contestants had brown strands of hair while others had red, black, or blonde locks. Some faces were rounder than others, and the shapes of noses varied greatly. However, there was one universal feature. Each of the photos depicted someone with a beautiful smile.

The yearly Ozark Smile Girl pageants drew a great deal of attention from the Ozark region and all over the country. Communities from near and far submitted the names and photographs of their most attractive young ladies, hoping beyond hope that the judges would show their favor toward their entries.

Each year the judges poured through photo after photo, looking for that one girl, that special girl who would inherit the title of Ozark Smile Girl. When all the judge's votes were tabulated, and the winning contestant's name was announced, the smile on the face of that special young lady let everyone know why she was indeed deserving of the title "Ozark Smile Girl."

McDonald County was well represented in the 1939 pageant as three finalists vied for the coveted title of Ozark Smile Girl. Cliff Titus assumed the role of master of ceremonies while three judges, Virginia Burch, Thomas W. Perry, and C.M. Woodard, struggled with the selection of the most deserving contestant.

The three McDonald County entries were Miss Dorothy Duval of Pineville, Miss Juanita Noel of Noel, and the lovely Miss Dorothy Elaine Picketts of Southwest City. Although all three women were given serious consideration by the judges, there could be only one winner. That contestant, the new Ozark Smile Girl, was Miss La Deane Mount of Joplin. One of the judges was overheard to say that Miss Mount had a "flashing smile."

The following year, 1940, the event moved to a new venue. The contest, with all its glamour, was held at the Paramount Theatre in Joplin, the gateway to the Ozarks. The event was well received by all, and a large crowd applauded vigorously as the contestants' names were announced. McDonald County was, at least indirectly, rewarded.

The judges selected Bentonville, Arkansas' charming Jane Nichols to be the winner of the 1940 Ozark Smile Girl competition. The competition, sponsored by the Ozark Playgrounds Association, included fourteen contestants hailing from all corners of the Ozarks. The judge's decision to select Ms. Nichols was a difficult one as all the young women were so pleasing to look at, and all had the most fetching smiles.

The five-feet, five-and-one-half-inch-tall winner was the daughter of Tom Nichols of Southwest City, Missouri, so McDonald County did garner at least some notice. Miss Nichols was all smiles, as one would expect, following the announcement of the judge's decision, but she did express one regret. The winner said she was sorry there couldn't be two winners, she and one other contestant, her close cousin Annabel Applegate.

During the closing ceremonies, appreciation was expressed for the participation of all the beautiful young women. It was announced that Fox Movietone created newsreels of the ceremonies which would be shown all over the world. The thirteen women who didn't win were reminded of that old proverb, "Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened."

The Ozark Smile Girl contest continued, and the ceremonies became far more grandiose as the years passed. Fourteen finalists were considered in 1941, but, as was always the case, there could be only one winner. The Ozark Smile Girl winner for 1941 was 17-year-old Miss Jimmie Dell Tillman of Clarksville, Arkansas. It was reported that she had a "beaming" smile.

There are times when life can be so very trying, so when you have a moment, contest, or no contest, let a smile come over your face. As the song goes, "Smile though your heart is aching. Smile even though it's breaking."

