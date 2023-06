PINEVILLE -- Noel's monthly city meeting, generally held the second Tuesday of the month, has been rescheduled this month to the third Tuesday, June 20.

The meeting was rescheduled to allow Marshal Randy Wilson to attend. Wilson will be attending a conference on the day of the regularly scheduled meeting.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at Noel City Hall.