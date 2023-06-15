Mustangs finish second 7 on 7 workout

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Mustangs completed their second of three 7 on 7 workouts with Seneca and Neosho on Monday night as the three teams dive into the early stages of their respective summer practice schedules.

The Monday night workouts started on June 5 at Seneca. This week's session was held at Mustang Stadium and on June 19 the trio meets at Neosho.

The workouts involve backs, receivers, quarterbacks and a center (the only lineman position) on offense and defensive backs and linebackers on the other side of the ball. It is a pass-only event. Players don't wear helmets or shoulder pads and varsity squads compete on one end of the field while freshman teams work on the other.

McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said the 7 on 7 workouts have been instrumental in helping each team's players -- especially the newer, inexperienced ones -- become comfortable with their positions on both sides of the ball.

"A lot of it is our kids who maybe haven't gotten a lot of time on the field on a Friday night just learning how much communication has to happen and how much faster the game happens," he said at the close of Monday night's session. "And it helps our freshmen on the other end (of the field) get a chance to start learning our concepts and our coverages. It's just a really good chance for everybody to get a little more familiar with what we're trying to do and it gets our kids around each other and communicating with each other."

Hoover said that, while it's important the players learn routes and coverages, it's just as important for them to become comfortable with their teammates playing alongside them and to build a bond of trust with them.

"Team chemistry's a really big thing, and trusting the guy that's next to you on offense and defense to do their job is very important," he said. "You can point back to a season ago where plays worked because everybody did what they were supposed to do. We're trying to get that chemistry down as early as possible."

The Mustangs are currently lifting weights Mondays through Thursdays. Those participating in 7 on 7s prep for those sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays. The linemen not involved with the 7 on 7 workouts spend that time doing drills and studying rules and blocking schemes for the offensive side of the ball and defensive fronts for the other side.

"A lot of their work is mental stuff right now," Hoover said Monday, "and it's going really well. They took their run game test today where they have to know everybody's position and their job. The scores weren't perfect, but they probably shouldn't be right now. But they're working towards that."

The Mustangs will continue on this schedule before taking off on the 4th of July week. They'll resume this schedule the week after that before working in full pads the following two weeks. They will be off the first week in August before coming back for a few days of work in helmets, but no pads.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista McDonald County's Peyton O'Neill watches the Neosho quarterback while defending against a receiver during Monday night's 7 on 7 workout at Mustang Stadium.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Sophomore wide receiver Brodie Roessler (right) breaks open across the middle against Seneca during their 7 on 7 practice Monday night.

