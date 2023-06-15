McDonald County Press obituaries for June 15, 2023

Debra Kay Alumbaugh

Feb. 10, 1951

June 2, 2023

Pastor Debra Kay "Debbie" Alumbaugh (Nurse Debbie), 72, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, June 2, 2023, in the comfort of her home, after a long illness.

She was born Feb. 10, 1951, in Noel, Mo., to Richard Menton and Robbie Lorene (Broom) Easter. She was raised in Noel and was a 1969 graduate of McDonald County High School. On Sept. 5, 1969, she married David Alumbaugh. She attended Crowder College, the Northwest Technical Institute, the Seminary at Hendricks College; successfully obtained her LPN license in nursing; and achieved pastoral licensure with the United Methodist Church. Her professional journey included secretary at the MU Extension Office; insurance agent; McDonald County License Bureau; ICU nurse at St. Mary's Hospital; Boozman-Hoff Eye Surgery and Laser Center; Medicalodge; Anderson Elementary school nurse; and a minister, bringing comfort, guidance, and spiritual support to congregants in the Simsbury, Washburn, and Granby United Methodist Churches.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Richard Easter, and Donna Willoughby.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David Alumbaugh, of the home; three children, Rachel Wolff (Clint) of Dayton, Ohio, Whitney Wilson (Clayton) of Casper, Wyo., Heath Alumbaugh (Jennifer) of Anderson; six grandchildren; and two brothers, Jon Mark Easter of California, Sean Easter of Virginia.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 8, at Pineville United Methodist Church, with Pastor Sherie Wymore officiating. Burial followed in Jane Cemetery.

Joe Raymond Clark

Oct. 17, 1928

June 3, 2023

Joe Raymond "Ray" Clark, 94, of Springfield, Missouri, member of Sunset Church of Christ departed this life on Saturday, June 3, 2023, peacefully at Quail Creek Skilled Nursing Facility. The family is forever grateful for the kindness and compassion shown at Quail Creek, Spring House Assisted Living, and Integrity Hospice.

Ray was born in Anderson, Missouri, on October 17, 1928, to his parents, the late Ern and Mary Catherine Clark. He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved brother, William Jack Clark. Ray was a graduate of Anderson High School and his excellence and love of athletics was showcased at an early age, competing on undefeated basketball and baseball teams across southwest Missouri and the country. While attending Drury University, Ray was signed by the Boston Red Socks. The New York Yankees bought out his contract to play shortstop. His signing bonus was larger than Mickey Mantle. An unfortunate injury cut short his baseball career, but it was a source of pride throughout his life. He loved music and played the harmonica, and if anyone was playing the piano, he would gladly join in with his lovely baritone voice. Ray sang with a traveling gospel quartet as a young man. With two partners, Ray started Excel Manufacturing, where he worked until retirement. Ray was an avid outdoorsman and spent a great deal of time fishing and hunting in Arkansas and Missouri. He was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution and loved studying family genealogy.

His greatest source of pride came from his family, and his devotion to his family shines through in each member of the Clark family. He is a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His wife of over fifty-four years, Ann Clark, brought great joy, love, and patience to his life. They were devoted and loving partners through life and brought enjoyment and happiness to those who were around them.

Ray is survived in death by his daughter Raylene Appleby, husband David Appleby, sons Max Clark and wife Nicee, Michael Ray Clark and Hugo Molina, Richard Mark Clark and wife Jacqueline. Grandchildren, Michael Joe Clark (deceased) and wife Heather, Tiffany Ann Brunner, husband Matthew, Jerod Clark Caywood, Braden Trevor Clark, wife Kelsey, Caleb Wren Clark and James Risenhoover. Great grandchildren, Alex Wade Carlson, Brady Ray Carlson, Murphy Marie Brunner, Hayden Orion Clark, Shaylee Lehigh Clark, Reed Carson Clark, and Lillian Juniper Rowan Clark. He is also survived by two cousins, Earlene Mills and Janice Breshears; and a nephew, Dick Clark and niece Tandi Davis and their families.

Ray Clark will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and loved ones. His Christian faith has given his family comfort knowing he was greeted in Heaven, and is home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ray Clark Memorial Baseball Fund, established to benefit the McDonald County High School Baseball program, c/o Dick Clark, P.O. Box 335, Goodman, Missouri, 64843.

A visitation will be held Saturday, June 10th, at 9:30 a.m., with the service following at 10:00 a.m. at the Ozark Funeral Home, Anderson, Missouri.

Thomas Raymond West, II

Jan. 27, 1948

June 9, 2023

Chief Thomas Raymond "Tom" West. II, 75, formerly of Goodman, Mo., died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Wildwood Communities Skilled Nursing, Joplin, Mo., where he had been a resident since August 2015.

He was born Jan. 27, 1948, to Thomas Raymond West Sr. and Geraldine Vogel West Day of Miami, Okla. He was raised in Miami, later moving to Missouri. He served in law enforcement 31 years, starting his career in Barry County as a reserve officer in 1981. He became a McDonald County deputy for 10 years, McDonald County undersheriff for four years and police chief of Goodman for 16 years. He retired from law enforcement on Feb. 5, 2013, due to an illness. He enjoyed teaching, fishing, swimming, building birdhouses, mowing lawns, being outdoors, and helping animals as well as people.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Thomas Raymond West III from a previous marriage; two step-brothers, Johnny L. Robertson, Danny C. Robertson, both of of Miami; two step-sisters, Gidget Larkin, Terry L. Proctor, both of Miami.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Olinda Jean (Hocker) West of Grove, Okla.; two step-sons, Karl Wayne Beistline, Michael Ray Beistline (Jill) both of Grove, Okla.; two daughters from a previous marriage, Renee Ann Hodge (Lenny) of Rogers, Ark., Holly Jean Chaney (Michael) of Fayetteville, Ark.; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service with full military honors is scheduled Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11 a.m., in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Haskell Martin officiating.

