McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 4

Devin Wayne Edwards, 29, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- second offense, fugitive from out of state, probation violation

June 5

Erik Atin, 25, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs -- first degree -- first offense, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Kristopher Dewayne Burwell, 33, no address provided, burglary -- second degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Devon Cole Lawson, 22, Purdy, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility -- first offense, exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 miles per hour), driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Aaron Paul Wellesley, 39, Rogers, Ark., burglary -- second degree, forgery

June 6

Shawn Edward Burdiss, 40, Cassville, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree

Tommas Jefferey McGuire, 47, Rocky Comfort, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5(1) -- no sexual contact

Dustin Ray Oxford, 39, Seligman, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree

Julie Penn, 56, Pineville, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 4 -- exhibiting

June 7

Nathan Raymond Bullard, 42, Bentonville, Ark., DWI -- aggravated

June 8

Jorge L Arauz, 35, Neosho, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

June 9

Lori Lynn Webb, 56, Pineville, stealing -- $750 or more

June 10

Amanda Marie Hallman, 33, Springfield, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid