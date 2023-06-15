McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 4
Devin Wayne Edwards, 29, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- second offense, fugitive from out of state, probation violation
June 5
Erik Atin, 25, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs -- first degree -- first offense, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Kristopher Dewayne Burwell, 33, no address provided, burglary -- second degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Devon Cole Lawson, 22, Purdy, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility -- first offense, exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 miles per hour), driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Aaron Paul Wellesley, 39, Rogers, Ark., burglary -- second degree, forgery
June 6
Shawn Edward Burdiss, 40, Cassville, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree
Tommas Jefferey McGuire, 47, Rocky Comfort, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5(1) -- no sexual contact
Dustin Ray Oxford, 39, Seligman, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree
Julie Penn, 56, Pineville, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 4 -- exhibiting
June 7
Nathan Raymond Bullard, 42, Bentonville, Ark., DWI -- aggravated
June 8
Jorge L Arauz, 35, Neosho, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license
June 9
Lori Lynn Webb, 56, Pineville, stealing -- $750 or more
June 10
Amanda Marie Hallman, 33, Springfield, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid