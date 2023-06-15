Martin raises exotic cattle on hobby farm

ANDERSON -- Lana Martin of 922 Cattle Co. in Anderson raises exotic breeds of cattle and hopes to grow from a hobby farm to a small agricultural business.

Her husband, Nick Martin, is a third-generation cattle farmer who raises Angus cattle. They sell beef from the Angus cattle at the Bella Vista Farmers Market in Bella Vista, Ark., and they advertise on Facebook and Instagram.

Lana wanted to raise some Highland cattle, and so about three years ago they purchased some. She said she wanted to raise Highland cows because they are docile and easier to work with than other breeds. They are easy birthers and great mothers as well, and she hardly ever has to pull a calf, she added. The Highland breed recently became very popular, and she got into the business right before the surge in popularity, she said.

In addition to the Highland cattle, she has some Longhorns, High Park (a Highland/White Park cross breed) and High Dex (a Highland/Dexter cross breed). She has 12 mama cows, two bulls, 12 calves and a steer.

She practices what she calls "gentle cattle farming," she said. She does not yell at her cows or use an electric paddle or dehorn them. The Martins do not slaughter the exotic breeds for beef, but they do sell the calves, she said.

As a "fun fact," she shared that Queen Elizabeth only ate Highland beef.

She has a longhorn cross steer named Clark that she calls her "emotional support steer," and she hopes to saddle break him and let people ride him in parades.

She has applied for a grant to build an educational barn on their farm in Anderson to teach students about cows and calves, where milk comes from, how to raise a cow humanely, etc. Home school groups could visit as well, she said.

"A lot of kids are in ag and they don't live on a farm, so where do they get that experience?" she said.

She also hopes to have a store in the barn where they can sell their Angus beef and allow other local homesteaders to sell honey, jelly and bread.

She hopes to draw in visitors to the attraction from Northwest Arkansas.

922 Cattle Co. is her sole proprietorship.

"The cattle business is very male-dominated to this day," she said. "You should see the looks I get going into a sale barn."

What she loves most about raising her animals is "just going out and hanging out with them and earning their trust," she said. The first step is getting them to eat out of her hand, she said.

"The process of a wild animal earning trust to do that, it's satisfaction to me that I've accomplished something," she said.

Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press Lana Martin of Anderson takes some food to her highland bull, Manny. Martin has a hobby farm she hopes to grow into a small agricultural business.

