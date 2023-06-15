Goodman resident pleads not guilty in connection with sexual assault charges

GOODMAN -- David Martin Hood, 44, of Goodman, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing on Monday in connection with six charges related to the sexual assault of a minor.

His attorney petitioned the court to grant him a "seven-day extension" to discuss with his client if he would like a speedy trial. Hood's pre-trial conference is scheduled on July 10.

Hood is charged in connection with one count of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, and three counts of incest, according to court records.

According to the probable cause affidavit, three victims came forward and told authorities Hood had assaulted them over a period of years -- between October 2020 and February 2023.

On Friday, Feb. 24, two alleged victims arrived at the Joplin Children's Center and gave statements during a forensic interview, the affidavit states.

A few days later, on Monday, Feb. 27, the affidavit says that a third victim spoke with law enforcement at the McDonald County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Sheriff Wesley Kissinger submitted a probable cause affidavit seeking a warrant for Hood's arrest, and Hood was arrested and booked at the McDonald County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 3.

A preliminary hearing was held on June 7 before Judge John LePage to review the testimony of the victims, who were questioned by both the state prosecutor, Maleia Anne Cheney, and Hood's defense attorney, Charles G. Oppelt. After reviewing the testimony, LePage found probable cause in the case and scheduled Hood's arraignment on Monday, June 12.

Hood is currently being held in the McDonald County Jail without bond.