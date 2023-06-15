Fireworks planned for Noel

Organizers in Noel had hoped to have a huge 4th of July celebration with children's activities, live music, and free watermelon, but that doesn't look like it will happen this year.

The Noel Betterment Association will hold a fireworks display on July 1 at Shadow Lake. But other family-friendly activities hosted by the Christmas City Committee are canceled.

Noel City Clerk Deby Hopping said things have not fallen into place.

"We have had no cooperation from the property owner where we hold events. We normally hold all our activities in the area on Main Street, just west of the Arvest Bank building. The owner of that property has not returned calls -- for whatever reason," she said.

"We've also contacted Tyson, asking to use the old soccer field that is their property, and they have turned us down," Hopping said.

She added that the committee did consider City Hall, but there were possible complications with using the parking lot as well.

"Needless to say, we're all a bit frustrated," she said.

The committee had hoped to bring in food and craft vendors, bouncy houses for children, free watermelon, music, and a dunk tank.

Now, organizers hope the July 1 fireworks display will bring the community together to celebrate.

John Poynor of the Noel Betterment Association said the organization is shooting off fireworks. "That really is our only involvement," he said.

The fireworks display will begin right after dusk at Shadow Lake. People are encouraged to come early to secure a spot on Main Street or set up chairs on the new River Walk.

"This is being planned as an annual event," Hopping said. "Hopefully, it will get bigger and better each year."