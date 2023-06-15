Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

BCG Equities, LLC. v. Sara J. Divine. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Kenneth J. Anderson. Suit on account.

Kerensa Williams v. Rosa Maria Flacon. Personal injury-vehicular.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Crystal Butcher. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management v. Marie Mock-Butterfield. Suit on account.

NCB Management Services, Inc. v. Carisa L. Butts. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Steven Towns. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Jennifer E. Williams. Suit on account.

Progressive Advanced Insurance v. Shawna L. Longenecker. Other tort.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co v. Karli S. Demoss. Other tort.

The following cases were heard:

Austin Lane Byrd v. Mikayla Alexis Byrd.

Lakota S. Beach v. Joshua A. Beach.

State of Missouri:

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC v. Destiny O'Brien. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jacob Mullins. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jamez Grigsby. Suit on account.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Hannah R. Richie. Promissory note.

Patrick K. Garrett v. Janette L. Bryant. Contract-other.

Mariner Finance, LLC v. Seth R. Barton-Beals. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit v. Rynthia Terrill. Suit on account.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Grega A. Stalder. Contract-other.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Erin P. Carlin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Chris D. Carlin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Daniel R. David. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Elzie R. Fields. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Lara B. Loving. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Roy W. Simmons. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Garrett A. Carver. Purchase/attempted to purchase or possession of liquor by minor.

Ashlea N. Ritter. Operating motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window.

David J. Walls. Operating/drive motor vehicle with disabled placard hanging from rearview mirror.

Michael J. Desantis. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Jeremiah J. Putnam. Minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02 percent.

Jesse A. R. Bantock. Minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02 percent.

Michael Darren Colbert. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dominque L. Hunepohl. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sai H. Maddula. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nathan D. Miller. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher E. Tuggle. Failed to proceed with caution, yield right of way, reduce speed when approached stationary emergency vehicle display emergency light.

Emily R. Brower. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Donald J. Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Travis W. Strahan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kendra M. Mortimeyer. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Vicki L. Mutter. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joshua M. Thomas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Marc H. Tuwiner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Derek R. Slade. Fishing without a permit. Missouri resident.

Joel Gullen. Fishing without a permit. Missouri resident.

Juan O. Garcia. DWI -- alcohol.

Felonies:

David Martin Hood. Statutory rape or attempted statutory rape. Sodomy or attempted sodomy. Incest.

Scott Eugene Carter. Tampering with motor vehicle. Possession of controlled substance. Stealing. Possession of burglary tools. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription.

Erik Atin. Possession of controlled substance. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Michel J. Evans. Tampering with motor vehicle. DWI -- alcohol.

Jason Joe Willis. DWI -- alcohol.

Embi Laeo. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Steven V. Thomas. Stealing -- Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Possession of controlled substance.

Tommas Jefferey McGuire. Abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5(1).

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Stefanie C. Linderman. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license

Jonathon E. Johnston. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation.

Devin Wayne Edwards. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Dora Lynne Mendoza. Passing a bad check.

Felonies:

Jason Joe Willis. DWI.