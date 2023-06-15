College honors

MidAmerica Nazarene University

Olathe, Kan.

Courtney Roughton of Pineville has been named to the president's list of MidAmerica Nazarene University for the spring 2023 semester.

MidAmerica Nazarene University is a private, Christian, comprehensive university of more than 1,500 students. Offering 60 plus traditional undergraduate areas of study, the university is also known for its accelerated professional and graduate programs.

All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. The president's list requires a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Crowder College

Neosho

Crowder College announced 597 students earned recognition on the academic dean's list for spring 2023. To qualify, a student must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher while taking a minimum of 12 college credit hours in that semester.

From Anderson: Emyoulain Ada, Dustie Akins, Evelyn Brewer, Anna Cheney, Kristen Cornell, Kaitlyn Cosgrove, John Gordon, Catherine Malin, Monica Mora, Riley Remington, Kylan Sherman, Cayden Westgate.

From Cassville: Blake Barnes, Sheridan Beach, Emma Berndt, Jasmine Brown, Evan Foulke, Reese Heiden, Elise Lindley, Jacob Martinez-Maldonado, Ingrid McGinnis, Hunter McManus, Hanna Morgan, Riley Morris, Lexie Sanders, Jordyn Stafford, Caden Uthe, Donal Wilmot, Lucas Wilson.

From Goodman: Garrett Gricks, Tayten Jordon, Isaac Ruby, Travis Stillions, Joshua Tribbey.

From Noel: Micah Corrick, Ana Gonzalez Sanchez, Victor Lopez-Sebastian, Jorge Ramirez, Ricardo Salas, Jackson Shahan, Nine Tu, Kaylee Vicente.

From Pineville: Kaylie Coberley, Briana Landon, Rebekah Newby.

From Rocky Comfort: Nygun Hnem, Brenna Jones, Yessnie Lepez.

From Southwest City: Demetrio Molina, Bryan Montero Gutierrez, Timothy Nunnally, Jarely Rea, Julio Rosiles.

From Stella: Sally Allen, Paisley Bateman, Tucker Engleman, Sadie Merritt.