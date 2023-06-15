Bergen: Goal is consistency

ANDERSON -- For most personnel employed by a school district, the end of the school year signifies the start of summer vacation. But for McDonald County athletics director Bo Bergen, the season for hiring coaches, which usually starts at the end of the school year, must be completed before vacations can be taken.

"I pretty much plan my summer around staffing, and it's a natural incentive to work hard to get my staff filled because that means I can take some time off," he laughed.

As of June 8, Bergen had filled all but one slot, with paperwork coming in for that potential hire.

"That's really what the summer consists of, getting our staff in place," he said. "The search is always kind of fun for me. I like to try to find good people every year to fill certain spots. I'm pretty happy with what we've been able to do this summer, with the people we're bringing in."

While some coaches within the district are changing responsibilities -- Ashleigh Griffin, for example, is switching from head high school cross country coach to seventh-grade volleyball coach -- four hires are new to the district.

Lance Bell, and his son, Logan, are new hires, along with Kenty Newby and Josh Wiseman.

Lance Bell will be the head junior high track coach and assistant junior high football coach, while Logan, who just graduated from Missouri Southern State University, where he threw the javelin, will be an assistant football and track coach at the high school. Newby will be an assistant cross country and track coach on the junior high level, and Wiseman will be the assistant junior high baseball coach.

Bergen said the high school wrestling program is adding past MCHS state wrestling champion Oscar Ortiz as an assistant coach. He worked this past season with the wrestlers as a volunteer.

Bergen said he feels the new additions will be beneficial to the district and its students.

"I'm really happy with the consistency we've been able to develop by keeping good people around and by the additions we've been able to make this summer," he said. "We've added a great mix of experience and people who are fresh and excited to start their coaching careers. I think we've got a great mix right now, both in terms of people that have been around for a while and people that are new to it, and I think our kids are going to be very well-served in the upcoming school year with people who know what they're doing and are good role models and high-character people. And at the end of the day, that's what we're looking for: good people who are very knowledgeable about their sport and are great teachers. I feel like the people we've brought in, and the people we've been able to retain, are the epitome of those things."

Unfortunately, losses are also part of the staffing season. McDonald County is no exception, losing assistant wrestling coach Allen Callahan, who recently was named head boys wrestling coach at Har Ber High School in Springdale, Ark.

"That's the nature of the game," said Bergen. "While it's not good for us to lose people like that, you're happy for them at the same time. And if our head coaches aren't helping develop our assistant coaches into people that can be head coaches at some point, then we're not doing our jobs. But the more success you have, the more other people want your people."

Bergen said a quality hire can keep a program that's successful -- on and off the field of play -- moving in a positive direction.

"Consistency is the key and you can achieve consistency one of two ways," he said. "One, staying where you're at and retaining good people that do a good job, and two, bringing in good people that can fill the shoes of the people who have left. You can develop consistency that doesn't have to be the same person in the job ... the goal is to bring in people you think will do as good a job or better job than the people who have left.

"That's the goal," he continued. "It feels like a chess match over the summer sometimes, and it's never easy, but it's very rewarding to know we have the people we have in place to lead our kids. And that's the ultimate goal, to put good people in place to lead our kids and hopefully have some success on the field in the meantime."

When asked how many applications he receives each year, Bergen said, "With education in general, there's not too many people getting into it anymore, and the people who are usually stay in place most of the time. I do look at a fair amount of applications, but there's a lot of phone calls involved."

He also does a lot of "networking" with other athletics directors and coaches through phone calls, emails and texts.

"I try to pick and choose people each summer that I think would be good fits for us, that I've either seen coach or I know of them, or I know the person they've worked under, things like that," he said. "When I go to games, I'm not only watching our kids, I'm looking for anybody I think does a good job, either on the opposing side or on our side. If I see our assistants doing a good job, they'd absolutely be in line for a head coaching job. There's a lot that goes into building your prospect pool for a job, and that's just scratching the surface."

So do applicants seek out a school district for its sports programs or academic reputation? Bergen said, with McDonald County, it's "a little bit of both," adding, "Obviously, people aren't going to come to a school that's just athletically minded. Some do, but not very many. The kind of people that we want are the ones that value the education and also value athletics."

And while the district features many unique characteristics, Bergen said he always tries to impart on coaching candidates the opportunities presented by those characteristics.

"One thing I always tell potential coaches that I'm trying to get is that this is a school district unlike any I've seen in terms of geography and demographics and in terms of clientele," he said, "but it's also a school district that offers more of a rewarding experience than any other school district as well. There are opportunities we can provide as a school district that some kids wouldn't get elsewhere. I think, when you really see kids succeed and overcome milestones and hurdles, that's the most rewarding part. And that's why all of us should be in coaching, to better the lives of kids. And there's a huge opportunity to do that here, more so than other places."

Lance Bell

