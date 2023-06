2023-24 McDonald County Coaching Staff

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County R-1 School District has brought four new coaches into positions on its high school and junior high staffs, with one new hire pending. The list of coaches for the 2023-24 school year includes:

HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

Football

Head Coach Kellen Hoover

Assistant Coach Sean McCullough

Assistant Coach Logan Bell*

Assistant Coach Chris Kane

Assistant Coach Daniel Sumler

Assistant Coach Blake Martin

Assistant Coach Maurlon Bembry

Assistant Coach Kolby Keller

Volleyball

Head Coach Logan Grab

Assistant Coach Sean Crane

9th Grade Coach Emily Killion

Cross Country

Head Coach Dakota Van Slyke

Assistant Coach Cort Richardson

Softball

Head Coach Heath Alumbaugh

Assistant Coach Lee Smith

Assistant Coach Jordan Savage

9th Grade Ty Bohannan

Boys Basketball

Head Coach Brandon Joines

Assistant Coach Ben McBryde

Assistant Coach TBD

9th Grade Cort Richardson

Girls Basketball

Head Coach Sean Crane

Assistant Coach Ty Bohannan

9th Grade Morgan Mullin

Wrestling

Boys Head Coach Josh Factor

Girls Head Coach TBD

Assistant Coach Beau Bennett

Assistant Coach Oscar Ortiz

Baseball

Head Coach Heath Alumbaugh

Assistant Coach Jordan Savage

Assistant Coach Clayton Engel

9th Grade Ty Shaver

Track

Boys Head Coach Chris Kane

Girls Head Coach Ashleigh Griffin

Assistant Coach Willie Howard

Assistant Coach Dakota VanSlyke

Assistant Coach Logan Bell*

Assistant Coach TBD

Soccer

Boys Head Coach Nathan Haikey

Assistant Coach Ty Shaver

Girls Head Coach Nathan Haikey

Assistant Coach Emilee Sumler

Golf

Boys Head Coach Kellen Hoover

Girls Head Coach Brent Jordan

Cheerleading

Varsity Coach Hannah Shaver

JV Coach Charity Henighen

Dance

Head Coach Eden LeGrand

Archery

Head Coach Emily Hutton

Assistant Coach Neal Hutton

JUNIOR HIGH COACHES

Football

Head Coach William Howard

Assistant Coach Tanner Harnar

Assistant Coach Micah Gregory

Assistant Coach Lance Bell*

Volleyball

8th Grade Head Coach Krista Leaf

7th Grade Head Coach Ashleigh Griffin

Cross Country

Head Coach Melanie Bowers

Assistant Coach Kent Newby*

Basketball

8th Grade Girls Brian Brimacombe

7th Grade Girls Brent Jordan

8th Grade Boys Brent Jordan

7th Grade Boys Kolby Keller

Wrestling

Head Coach Beau Bennett

Assistant Coach Daniel Sumler

Baseball

Head Coach (pending)

Assistant Coach Josh Wiseman*

Softball

Head Coach Ty Bohannan

Assistant Coach Emily Killion

Track

Head Coach Lance Bell*

Assistant Coach Kent Newby*

Assistant Coach Tanner Harnar

Assistant Coach Maurlon Bembry

Cheer

Coach Heather Renner

Archery

Coach TBD

Coach Keith Jones

Coach Trinity Kenny

* -- denotes new to district