“The Circus Man” is coming to town

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Library is ready to kick off the summer with a bang and promote the "All Together Now" reading program. Hazel Gardner-Sheet, director of McDonald County Library, has invited Jason "The Circus Man" D'Vaude, to perform three shows for all residents on Monday, June 12.

According to Gardner-Sheet, this event will "bring us all together for what we think will be a great start to our summer reading program."

D'Vaude has been entertaining audiences since 2003. According to D'Vaude's website, "The Circus Man's Circus Show" act will feature performances with tall unicycles, Chinese yoyos, handstands, hat juggling, and "super high" juggling with comedy and audience participation. Some acts, depending on the circumstances, will include performances with fire, such as fire eating and juggling.

"I heard Jason has an entertaining show," said Gardener-Sheet. "Some have said that it is pretty spectacular."

She says she initially heard about D'Vaude's other appearances at nearby libraries, such as the Neosho County Library. She adds that this could be an excellent opportunity to bring residents to a fun and entertaining show while promoting the "All Together Now" reading program.

"I'm not sure what the audience will expect, but I know Jason's Circus show will not disappoint,"

The Circus Man will perform three shows. D'Vaude's first performance will begin at the Noel Housing Authority in the McDonald County Senior Center. Then, he'll go to the Noel Elementary School to perform for Noel and Southwest City Summer School students. The final performance will begin at 6 p.m. at the McDonald County Library at 808 Bailey Road in Pineville.

Residents of all ages are welcome to join.

As for the summer reading program, it's made possible through the efforts of the McDonald County Library, The Institute of Museum and Library Services, and donations from the community,

The program has educated and provided activities for residents for 25 years. It is open to all ages and offers free activities such as "prize drawings, story times, and more."