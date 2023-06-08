Student-run River Blend Coffee expands menu, hours

PINEVILLE -- River Blend Coffee, the student-run coffee shop on Harmon Street, has added to its menu and expanded its hours for Pineville summer events.

Lexie Abbott, manager at River Blend Coffee, said the shop's hours would remain Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., except for days with events such as Pineville's recent Summer Bash. Abbott said the shop would be open during the Movie on the Square event on June 17 and during Jesse James Days. Abbott said employees may open the shop for additional days if more community events are scheduled.

In addition to expanded hours, the menu at River Blend Coffee has also expanded.

"We're doing frappes now, so any of our specialty drinks we can do as iced, hot or a frappe," Abbott said. "We also have the razzberry, which is new, and a chocolate-covered strawberry drink. We also have our hydropowers, which is our energy drink that includes Red Bull and two syrups."

Abbott said additional items will be on the menu by the end of the month.

"We will be adding Italian cream sodas, and we will also be doing teas," Abbott said. "We will do that by the end of this month."

Abbott said she hopes the shop will stay busy this summer and that community members will realize their purchases further aid MCHS students.

"Shopping here is a good way to support the kids because it's all still scholarship-based," Abbott said. "So, anything that they can give to help the students better their future," Abbott said, nodding.

A new group of students, incoming seniors, will begin working at River Blend Coffee this summer to fully take over the business by the start of the 2023/2024 school year.