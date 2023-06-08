RELIGION: Life’s ups and downs

We wished a happy 53rd anniversary to Brother Roger and Linda Gill as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Karen Gardner was also celebrating a birthday. Special prayers of healing were requested for several. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer. Vacation Bible School will be held on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food, fun and Bible study. All children are welcome.

The adult Sunday school class studied Jeremiah 1:4-19 in the lesson, "Prepares," taught by Rick Lett. The key doctrine for the lesson was, "God prepares His people to represent Him in this world." The children's class studied Jeremiah 29:11, taught by Terry Lett.

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional on "Traffic Signs and Pardons" and read Psalm 25:11. It was an illustration about pardon and getting second chances. It reminds us of God's forgiveness of sins as He gives second chances to everyone.

Mitchell Lett asked for God's blessing upon the offertory. He and Tyrel Lett served as ushers.

Congregational hymns included "Redeemed," led by Karen Gardner with Susan Cory at the piano, and special praise music from Karen.

Brother Roger began Sunday's message, "Life's Ups and Downs," by telling us, "Our world gets crazier every day. The devil doesn't like pastors preaching, teaching living by the word. Wherever you are in your struggles, draw comfort in knowing that God knows where you are in your struggle. Godly faith can change the world around us. Problems can overwhelm us, but your faith can help you overcome them. Sometimes we can't explain some of the bad things that happen to us, but God has a plan."

Brother Roger gave a Psalm background for the message as he read Psalm 30, "Joy comes in the morning." He also referred to 2 Samuel 6, about the moving of the Ark of the Covenant.

In Psalm 30:1-4, David gives praise for spiritual healing and answered prayers for raising him from a low time in his life. He was running for his life from King Saul and had difficulty dealing with people in his life. Brother Roger told us, "Someone can have a 400-pound sack of emotion, but the Lord can take the burden and give back your energy and direction. David went through a tough time and God lifted him up." Brother Roger read Psalm 30:5 and told us: "David's weeping turned to joy, and verses 8-10 tell us that David's hurting changed to healing. Verse 8 tells us of David's inadequate prayer, and verse 10 tells us of David's desperate prayers. Verse 9 tells us that David tested God in his prayer. Don't do that. Man's plan never equals God's grace. David realized his inadequacy in trying to negotiate with God. David cried out for God to help because he did it his way, and now he needed God's help. Verses 11-12 tell us after David's hurting changed to healing, he was overcome with joy. The Ark of the Covenant was being returned to the House of David."

In closing, Brother Roger told us that "Joy and sadness are temporary emotions. Praise and thanksgiving are permanent expressions. Do you have the joy of Jesus in your life and the thanksgiving of what Jesus does for you in your heart? If God has answered your prayers, you should be joyful like David. Do you feel the presence of the Lord in your daily activities? Do you call upon the name of the Lord? He can be in your heart today if you will allow it. Sometimes, when life's ups and downs get us, read Psalm 37, Romans 10:9, 10:13."

We invite you to worship with us this Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesday evenings at 6:30. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90.

