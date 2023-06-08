Record number of students enroll in summer school program

ANDERSON -- A record number of students are attending McDonald County School District's "Summer Journey" school program.

Students involved in the program participate in various "hands-on" projects while meeting new peers from neighboring schools. Anderson elementary school at 512 N. Chapman Street is one of these schools.

On Wednesday, May 31, La'Donna McClain, curriculum director for McDonald County schools, and Paulette Pattengill, principal of Anderson Elementary, commented on their views of the program and their goals for students as the new school year approaches.

The McDonald County summer school program received a record number of students. Across the district, 1,600 students have enrolled in the program. This is a 23 percent increase from a typical school year, which hosts roughly 1,300 students yearly.

"It's an exciting time for our kids to get back in school and hopefully close some gaps and have some fun at the same time," said McClain.

McClain says it's crucial for students to stay engaged in school, even during the summer, because it keeps them in the "learning process" and helps them retain what they learned during the previous school year. This allows them to "close the gap" on any curriculums where they may be lagging behind.

The Summer Journey program caters to students from kindergarten through eighth grade. It focuses on curriculums such as "reading, math, science, and social studies." But the program also incorporates "really exciting fun" activities.

These activities feature a more "hands-on" approach to education. Pattengill says students build rockets and dabble in robotics. They also cook, play sports and delve into projects such as building birdhouses.

The summer journey program isn't only about education. It's also about engaging students socially with their peers and "school communities."

Students from one school are "mixed and matched" with other students from the district.

Some expressed their excitement as they played sports with their peers.

Lilliana Fuller stopped playing basketball to come and say what her favorite part of the program is. She says she likes the program because she gets to "be here with friends." Nearby, other students introduced themselves: Mia Luke, Kynzle Spencer, Ellie Vard and Persephone are just a few of Fuller's friends.

Vard is also happy to see her friends and looks forward to building birdhouses because she has birds in her backyard. She also thanked her teachers for "everything they've done."

"It means the world to me to be a part of this," said Pattengill. "Seeing my kiddos every single day and for an extended period of time is great."

Pattengill says the summer school program unites the students in the entire school district and helps them become a part of an "extended" family. McClain added that all the students are Mustangs, and the program helps the district's students to join together with each other. Soon these students will come together again as they transition into McDonald County High School.

The Summer Journey program will continue through June 30.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Paulette Pattengill is the principal of Anderson Elementary. She says, "It means the world to me to be a part of this (program)." This program helps students retain what they have learned during the previous school year.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press The program combines education and various "hands-on" activities. These students are coloring and drawing for an art project.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press

