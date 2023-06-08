Needs can lead to changes in law

JEFFERSON CITY -- State Rep. Dirk Deaton shared a success story from this year's legislative session.

Tonya Garvin, the public administrator of McDonald County, brought to his attention a pressing issue affecting public administrators across the state.

When a public administrator is responsible for an adult ward, specific Department of Mental Health Services are available to that adult only if it can be proven that the ward had a disability as a minor. The challenge lies in the fact that one of the primary ways to establish this proof is through a child's special education record from his or her time in school. However, schools are not obligated to retain special education records.

This creates a situation where public administrators struggle to locate records that no longer exist to obtain the necessary services for their clients. Inspired by this predicament, Deaton took the initiative to file a bill to make special education records permanent school records.

This legislation aims to ensure that public administrators can easily access the documentation required to secure the services their clients need. Thanks to Rep. Ann Kelley's (R-Lamar) assistance, the proposed legislation was successfully incorporated into SB 106, which received approval from both the House and Senate. Currently, the bill awaits Governor Parson's signature or veto.

It is truly uncommon to witness an idea transition into law within a matter of months. Typically, the legislative process takes several years, even for noncontroversial matters. Nevertheless, this achievement demonstrates that good policy can find its way into law during a single legislative session. Furthermore, this success story exemplifies the fact that constituents often hold the best ideas for improving public policy or enacting changes in the law.

If Garvin had not approached Deaton with this issue, progress on this matter would have never been made. This serves as a reminder that elected officials are not always privy to such information. Therefore, if you have an idea for a change in the law that could enhance the lives of your fellow Missourians, Deaton encourages you to reach out.

Your suggestion may very well become the next legislative accomplishment. You may contact Deaton's office at 573-751-9801 or [email protected]