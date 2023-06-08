Mustangs receive All-Big 8 West honors

Five McDonald County baseball players and first-year coach Heath Alumbaugh received All-Big 8 West recognition for the 2023 season.

Alumbaugh was named the league's Coach of the Year after leading McDonald County to its third straight conference championship and second consecutive 6-0 run through the league.

The Mustangs finished 20-9 overall in 2023 under Alumbaugh, advancing to the Class 5 District 7 championship game where they lost 2-0 to Webb City.

Seniors Weston Gordon, Cross Dowd, Isaac Behm, Jack Parnell and junior Destyn Dowd were received All Big 8 West recognition.

Gordon earned first-team honors as a pitcher. The right-hander, who's signed with Arkansas State Three Rivers went 8-2 with a 0.76 ERA on the mound in 11 games. He threw 64 2/3 innings with 61 strikeouts and had a streak of 40 consecutive scoreless innings down the stretch.

Dowd was a first-team infielder as the Mustangs' primary shortstop and led the team with 68 assists and had a 97 percent fielding percentage.

Dowd, who signed with Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College also was a second-team pitcher going 7-2 overall with a 1.20 ERA in 64 1/3 innings of work with 73 strikeouts.

Behm, who also signed with Coffeyville Community College, was a first-team outfielder.

Behm led the Mustangs offensively with four home runs, 26 RBIs and a .389 batting average. His 37 hits also led the team.

Behm also was a second-team pitcher selection, going 5-1 with a 1.46 ERA in 38 1/3 innings with 26 strikeouts.

Junior Destyn Dowd was a second-team utility player selection. Destyn Dowd pitched and played in the outfield and infield for the Mustangs.

Destyn Dowd had a home run and 13 RBIs while batting leadoff most of the season.

Parnell started in center field for the Mustangs and was an honorable-mention outfield selection. He hit .289 with two home runs and 13 RBIs. Defensively, he had 60 outfield putouts and four assists and did not commit an error. Parnell also made several spectacular catches in the outfield, which don't show up in the stat sheet. Parnell signed to play football at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan.

Left-hander Case Sanderson of Nevada, who is committed to Nebraska, was named the league's Player of the Year.

Gordon, Cross Dowd, Behm and Parnell also were selected to the Class 5 District 7 All-District Team.

