MCHS girls soccer players receive recognition

McDonald County's girls soccer team had three All-Big 8 Conference selections for the 2023 season and two were named to the All-District team.

Juniors Anna Clarkson and Mayson Ardemagni and senior Helen Martinez each received All Big 8 Conference honorable mention honors.

Clarkson led the team with five goals in 2023 and is the program's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals for her career.

Ardemagni, in just her second year of playing soccer, scored three goals this season for the Lady Mustangs.

Martinez, meanwhile, helped anchor the Lady Mustangs' midfield and defense. She has signed to play soccer at Crowder College.

Monett's Katherine Simmons was named the conference's goalkeeper of the year, while Logan-Rogersville's Nikki Wood was the player of the year.

Logan-Rogersville coach Brett Wubbena and Ben Timson of Springfield Catholic were named the conference's co-coaches of the year.

Clarkson and Martinez also were named to the Class 3 District 6 team.

The Lady Mustangs finished the season with a record of 1-18. McDonald County defeated Aurora 4-2 in penalty kicks in the final regular season game on May 10.

The Lady Mustangs had some tough luck as they lost five matches by one goal and another by two goals.

Graham Thomas/McDonald County Press McDonald County girls soccer senior Helen Martinez was an All Big 8 Conference honorable mention selection as well as being named to the All-District team for Class 3 District 6. Martinez has signed to play at Crowder College.

