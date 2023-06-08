McDonald County Press obituaries for June 8, 2023

Jerry Dale Elkins

March 13, 1937

June 3, 2023

Jerry Dale Elkins, 86, of Goodman, Mo., died June 3, 2023, at Mercy Hospital, Joplin, Mo., of complications caused by pneumonia.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working with wood and metal projects in his workshop, drinking coffee and telling stories with friends daily at Tammy's Cafe in Goodman.

He married Patricia Love on March 6, 1957, in St. Joseph, Mich. She survives. Other survivors are a brother, Gerald E. Elkins (Marian), Joplin, Mo.; a son, David A. Elkins (Debbie), Anderson, Mo.; and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sular and Lola Elkins; a brother, Larry. G. Elkins Sr., all of Melbourne, Ark.; a daughter, Jean Marie Stevens (Sonny) of Daisetta, Texas; a son, Scott Edward Elkins of Goodman; and a grandson, Jason Dion Elkins.

The body has been cremated.

No memorial service is planned.