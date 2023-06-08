McDonald County Health Department to change locations

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Health Department will move out of its current building to a new building located at 3446 South Business Highway 71 in Pineville. Employees will work June 12 through June 14 to move into the building, with the department open to the public in the new building on June 15.

Michael Hall, McDonald County Health Department administrator, said the days open and hours of operation at the new location will remain the same, with the business open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The new building will have a drive-through, and the department will continue to offer curbside assistance to those who need it, with Hall noting there will now be a canopy to offer curbside coverage.

"We will have the canopy at the new building where we can still do drive-up shots, but we will have the garage that will be available for actual drive-through clinics," Hall said. "We're looking at possibly doing one of those for back-to-school stuff later on in the summer."

"It'll be a lot easier moving around," Hall said. "The current building is small and compact; the hallways are narrow. The other one will be easier to get down the hallways, especially for the elderly, and it'll be handicap accessible. We're handicap accessible now, but it's just going to make it a lot easier trying to get through doorways. So, we're hoping that will help."

Hall noted service, in general, will be more accessible at the new location.

"It'll make serving the people easier, and we will have more room to do that."

Hall said that, although there aren't any additional changes being made in the health department, he encourages community members to visit the new building and take advantage of the additional space.