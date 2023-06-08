Manage Subscription
McDonald County Booking Report

by Staff Reports | June 8, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 29

Lee Andrew William Geeslin, 44, Wichita Falls, Texas, possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Andrew Gilmour, 39, Goodman, failure to register vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense

May 29

Nancy Mae Spence, 45, Colcord, Okla., fugitive from out of state

May 30

David Gene Dalrymple Sr., 59, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended (first offense), owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

May 31

Mario Marcelo Quintero, 19, Lowell, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 4 -- exhibiting

Ilima Nicole Staab, 29, Pineville, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, possession of drug paraphernalia

June 2

Samuel Lemuel Collins, 23, Anderson, supplying alcohol to a minor

June 3

Ailton J Martinez, 25, Noel, forgery

Shane Michael Dean Yates, 22, Neosho, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility -- first offense

Print Headline: McDonald County Booking Report

