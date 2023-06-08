Goodman PD receives new law enforcement equipment

GOODMAN -- The Goodman Police Department acquired some new equipment for the protection and safety of its residents, including three new breathalyzers, two radar units, and a police vehicle.

According to Police Chief Samuel Townsend, the department purchased a police vehicle from Atlanta, Ga., for $7,000. A vehicle of this caliber would normally cost $25,000. The department was able to finance the vehicle purchase via the government grant funds it will be acquiring.

The vehicle is a "Ford Police Interceptor" equipped with F250 brake pads, a cage, and police lights. It can travel at speeds up to 160 miles per hour.

Townsend says the department has "been having a lot of trouble with the (previous) vehicle" and spent $18,000 just "trying to get it fixed."

The Missouri Department of Transportation has donated three preliminary breath test units (PBTs) to the department. These portable breathalyzer tests cost roughly $600 each.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the use of PBTs "is a valuable tool for police in combating the severe drinking-driver problem in this country."

Townsend says, if the department makes contact with a possible drunk driver, officers now have the ability to be able to tell how impaired the driver is during the stop.

MODOT also donated two radar units to the department. Each radar can cost up to $2,000. Because of this donation, each available police unit in the department is equipped to "combat" traffic violations by accurately calculating a vehicle's speed.

Ultimately, Townsend says this new equipment will reaffirm to the public that the Goodman Police Department is well-equipped and ready to serve and protect its residents.