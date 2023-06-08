Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Damion D. Hosler v. Tyler D. Hosler.

Melinda L. Wilkie v. Jeffery W. Wilkie.

Edward Alan Purdy v. Krista Lee Purdy-Carr.

Bertha Haddock v. Ronald D. Haddock.

State of Missouri:

Abdille Hassan v. Joel Walters. Misc associate civil -- other.

Discover Bank v. Connie R. Brooks. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments v. Laken A Douthett. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Josue I. Martinez.

Jacob Esparza v. Justin Norris. Small claims over $100.

JP Morgan Chase Bank v. Nova J. Murray. Suit on account.

Republic Finance v. Cathy Howard. Breach of contract.

Burt Helgen. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Southwest City v. Stacy Ann Taffner. Municipal/ordinance.

Southwest City v. Wayne Wofford. Municipal/ordinance.

Southwest City v. Jarrod Lee Ketcher. Municipal/ordinance.

Southwest City v. Chasen Bailey Cole. Municipal/ordinance.

Southwest City v. Tonya L. Tarango. Municipal/ordinance.

Southwest City v. Rudy Armando Tevalan. Municipal/ordinance.

Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. v. John Wakeley. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Margaret Swanson. Suit on account.

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. AFAB Trucking & Excavating LLC. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Tirina Raymond. Breach of contact.

Jeffery N. Cooper v. Department of Revenue. Refused Breathalyzer.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. Jessica L. Varney. Unlawful detainer.

Cash Link USA LLC v. Laura L. Brown. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Jo A. McMillan. Suit on account.

Cecil J. Fisher v. Christopher Sarver. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Health System v. Kimberly J. Reese. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Marcio M Laffiteau. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Nikki L. Jeffrey. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jamez Grigsby. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Ashley McEvers. Suit on account.

Margaret Jackson v. Lacey J. Dootson. Unlawful detainer.

Mariner Finance LLC v. Vance McGraw. Breach of contract.

Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Joshua P. Del Marco. Promissory note.

Saber Acceptance Co. LLC v. Luke Jesse. Breach of contract.

Westlake Services LLC v. Shaenna C. White. Contract-other.

World Acceptance Corporation v. Michael D. Mathews. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Daniel L. Orcutt. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Kemily S. Harper. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Amber N. Perez. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Shawn E. Burdiss. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Nathan D. Sherman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Chase Allen Chandler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Levi D. Harmon. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/ trailer.

Omer I. Mohamed. Violated provisions of sections 302.130 or 302.178 relating to the intermediate driver's license or temporary instruction permit.

Mason A. White. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Daniel L. Orcutt. Failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing a highway from alley/driveway. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Ariel T. Rogers. Exceeded posted speed limit. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Shawn E. Burdiss. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Salvador B. Pedroza. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jorge Alvarado. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michelle R. Gawith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Raymond Garcia. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Christina M. Hueto. Exceeded posted speed limit. Failure to register motor vehicle. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operate motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing materials applied to side window.

Sherri S. Mullikin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tylor A. Peck. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Miguel A. Torres. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Suanny R. Chaver Velasquez. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Craig A. Goff. DWI -- alcohol.

Kemily S. Harper. DWI -- alcohol.

Romeo Munoz Jr. Use of glass container not prescribed by a physician in waterways.

Mario F. Nino. Use of glass container not prescribed by a physician in waterways.

Iridian Zurita-Lopez. Use of glass container not prescribed by a physician in waterway.

Mason A. White. DWI -- alcohol. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Adam L. Horn. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Gonzalez Deciderio. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half or roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, causing an immediate threat of accident. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Omer I. Mohamed. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Marshall S. Foreman. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Donald Keel. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Amber N. Perez. Driving while revoked/suspended. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered.)

Nakia C. Choat. DWI -- alcohol.

Darrell W. Osborn. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Leaving scene of accident.

Felonies:

Daniel L. Orcutt. DWI.

Burt Helgen. DWI -- alcohol. Aggravated.

Kristopher Burwell. Burglary. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Juan Carlos Borrero. Domestic assault.

Gregory A. Hubbard. DWI -- alcohol.

Derek Barry Thurlo. Domestic assault.

Mario M. Quintero. Unlawful use of weapon.

Rusty Jarrell. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

Daniel Lee Owens. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Elisha J. Coller. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kevin S. McAdams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Andy O. Torres. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Steven P. O'Brien. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Michelle R. Gawith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tanner A. Copher. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael P. Kauffman. DWI -- alcohol.

Christopher Gilmour. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Kaylea A. Howell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ricky Lynn Williams Jr. DWI -- alcohol

Felonies:

Juan Carlos Borrero. Domestic assault.

Gregory A. Hubbard. DWI -- alcohol.

Randy L. Potarf. Domestic assault.

Lyndol C. Wolfe. Domestic assault. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.