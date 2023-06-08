Manage Subscription
College honors

by Staff Reports | June 8, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Mercer University

Kylie Helm of Pineville, a senior, was on the College of Health Professions dean's list at Mercer University in Macon, Ga., for the spring 2023 semester. Inclusion on the list requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the university.

Missouri Valley College

Maggie Robbins of Washburn, Mo., was named to the Missouri Valley College Spring 2023 dean's list. Robbins is a marketing major. Robbins was among more than 470 students earning a spot on the dean's list this semester. To qualify, full-time students must earn a grade point average of 3.3 or higher for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.

