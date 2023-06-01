Senior center events announced

The McDonald County Senior Center in Noel will hold bingo night at 6 p.m. on June 9. Dinner will be served, and the menu will be chicken spaghetti, salad, dessert, tea or coffee. Dinner is $4 per plate, and everyone is welcome.

The senior center will hold a night of music and potluck at 5 p.m. on June 17. Everyone is welcome.

A fundraiser dinner will be held at 4 p.m. on June 30. The menu will include pulled pork sandwiches with chips, desserts and tea or coffee for $7 per plate. The dinner is available for eat-in or takeout.

For more information, call Louine at 471-475-3195.