MCHS athletes finish strong at state meet

JEFFERSON CITY -- McDonald County's High School track contingent posted two top-10 finishes and two top-15 efforts at the Class 4 State Track Meet held Friday and Saturday, May 26-27,

The top-10 efforts came from the boys' 4x400-meter relay team of Dalton McClain, Hunter Leach, Josh Pacheco and Dominic Navin, which placed ninth with a time of 3:28.84, and Toby Moore, who finished 10th in the discus at 141-01.00.

The boys' 4x100 team of Sam Barton, Esteban Martinez, Pacheco and Navin, finished 15th with a time of 43.59.

"Our kids represented themselves very well," said Mustang track coach Chris Kane. "All boys relays hit personal best times at the biggest meet of the year. The 4x400 came within .05 seconds of advancing to the finals and an all state performance (top eight are all state) with a ninth-place finish.

The top eight finishers earn all-state.

"Toby threw 18cm short of another personal best but fell just short of the finals and a chance at all state recognition with a 10th-place finish (43m throw)," said Kane.

GIRLS

McDonald County's girls' 4x400-meter relay squad of Kenzie Horton, Corina Holland, Anna Belle Price and Ireona Nirka turned in a 4:19.79 to place fifth in that event.

"I am so proud of how far this team has come," Lady Mustang track coach Ashleigh Griffin posted on the school's athletics Facebook page. "We qualified for state with a boys 4x1 and 4x4, boys discus and girls 4x4. While our running did not make finals, they ran really well."

Griffin added, "We haven't had a girls 4x4 qualify for state in 22 years (the last was 2001) and the boys 4x4 since 2011. And the boys 4x100, I couldn't go back far enough in electronic records to find the last time they qualified this relay to state. It was BEFORE 1990!! (Likely 1982 when they set the record we just broke.)

"I am so proud of everything (we) have accomplished this season, and we are just getting going," she continued. "The future is bright for MC Track and Field. Thank you, seniors who helped continue paving the way."