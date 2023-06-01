McDonald County Press obituaries for June 1, 2023

Linda Sue Gorman

Aug. 31, 1943

May 21, 2023

Linda Sue Gorman, 79, of Jane, Mo., died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark., after a recent decline in health.

She was born Aug. 31, 1943, in Bentonville, Ark., to Francis and Hazel (Henson) McNelly. She was raised and attended school in Bentonville. On June 24, 1961, she married John Baker. The family moved to Jane in 1972. John passed away on Sept. 21, 1979. On Aug. 14, 1981, in Bentonville, she married William Henry "Hank" Gorman and shared 40 years before his passing on Sept. 23, 2021. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Jane. She enjoyed visiting with her friends and attending church gatherings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John Baker and Hank Gorman; a grandson, Austin Buttry; two sisters, Virginia Warren, Lometa Sandlin; and three brothers, Jerry, Larry and Irvin McNelly.

She is survived by her three children, Joni Sue Shelton (Tony) of Bixby, Okla., Mark Baker of Jane, Nancy Buttry (Marvin) also of Jane; six grandchildren; four sisters, Joyce Bone, Lawanda Shockley (Don), Pat Stanfield, Mary Dillow (Calvin).

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Calvin Dillow officiating. Private interment is at Benton County Memorial Park Cemetery in Bentonville, Ark.

Online condolences may be sent at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

James 'Sarge' Davis

Dec. 28, 1930

Ma 30, 2023

James Gerald "Sarge" Davis, 92, of Bentonville, Ark., died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville with family by his side.

He was born to Van and Mae (Brown) Davis on Dec. 28, 1930, in Grinnell, Iowa. He served the country in the United States Army, retiring after 21 years. He then taught at the Carthage and McDonald County schools. He was a member of the Pineville American Legion Post #392. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and vacationing in San Destin, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Rannie Davis of the home; four children, Dennis Lloyd Davis (Trisha) of Bella Vista, Ark., Jennifer Lynn McNamara (Bill) of La Russell, Mo., Debra Kay Davis (Steve) of Joplin, Mo., Christopher James Davis (Hope) of Decatur, Miss.; a stepson, Clayton Paul Bounds of Bentonville, Ark.; 10 grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10 a.m., in the Anderson Cemetery in Anderson, Mo. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Vickie Jo Stillions Davis

Sept. 9, 1954

May 17, 2023

Vickie Jo Stillions Davis, 68, of Noel, Mo., died Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

She was born Sept. 9, 1954, in Neosho, Mo. She was the daughter of Victor Lee Stillions and Bonnie Mae (McMahan) Stillions. She was raised in Noel and was a McDonald County graduate; she resided most of her life in Noel. She worked at Hudson Foods and Tyson's for many years in quality control for USDA.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Linda Stillions.

Survivors include her two children, Jeremy Davis (Connie) of Garfield, Ark.; one daughter, Pepper Davis Alfaro of Noel; many grandchildren; one brother, Victor Lee Stillions Jr. of Noel; and one sister, Patsy Stancell of Anderson.

A graveside service will be held at Tracy's Cemetery on June 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. Her great-nephew will be officiating.

Davis

