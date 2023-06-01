McDonald County Chamber to hold State of the County — Vision 2030 luncheon

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce announced the first annual "State of the County -- Vision 2030" luncheon to be held at the River Ranch Resort in Noel on Wednesday, June 14, from noon until 1:30 p.m.

The event will feature the following speakers:

Missouri State Senator Mike Moon

Missouri State Representative Dirk Deaton

McDonald County Presiding Commissioner Bryan Hall

Crowder College President Katricia Pierson

Mayor of Anderson Rusty Wilson

Mayor of Pineville Gregg Sweeten

Mayor of Goodman John Bunch

(Two other speakers are tentative)

The luncheon's theme is the future vision for McDonald County, or Vision 2030. Each speaker will speak to the opportunities and initiatives plentiful in McDonald County moving forward.

According to John Newby, president and CEO of the McDonald County Chamber, "This special luncheon is meant to inform, inspire and motivate those attending to all the great things that McDonald County has to offer and provide. It takes a strong and inspiring vision to propel any community forward. We have gathered many of the best leaders in the county to share their visions with each of us and instill in each of us the desire to make a difference in our communities. This is an outstanding opportunity to get people together, not just to network and socialize, but to begin thinking of what they can do individually and collectively to make our county a better place for everyone."

This first annual luncheon is just one of the dozens of initiatives the McDonald County Chamber has implemented over the past 10 months. From economic development, business development, business expo, grant-writing, monthly lunch-n-learns, membership growth, loyalty programs, student chamber coffee shop, launching eight new committees, and so much more, the Chamber is moving forward.

The McDonald County Chamber now represents more than 220 members and continues to grow and find ways to assist in growing or moving McDonald County forward.