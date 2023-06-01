McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 20
Carlos Isael, 34, Southwest City, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- sexual conduct
Lori Ann Moura, 34, no address provided, probation violation, trespassing
May 21
Martin Rojas-Ramirez, 25, Southwest City, domestic assault -- third degree
May 22
Jeffery Neal Cooper, 59, Pineville, DWI -- prior
Christopher T Parsons, 46, Neosho, fail to register as a sex offender pursuant to 589.400-425
Kelsi Marie Russell, 37, Anderson, unlawfully receiving public assistance benefit/EBT card (value of $750 or more)
May 23
Kenneth Edward Clark, 34, Jay, Okla., possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
William Ralph Colvard, 37, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Nicholas Kane Elsea, 40, Southwest City, expired plates
May 24
Rocky A C Colvard, 50, Anderson, probation violation
May 26
Catherine Leeann Daugherty, 34, Neosho, operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, defective equipment (2), open container, stealing/larceny/theft
Craig Allen Goff, 24, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol
Danny Ray Warren, 57, Noel, assault -- second degree
May 28
Tommy Jatheth Ivan Bumstead, 19, Anderson, assault -- third degree -- special victim, domestic assault -- third degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Rusty James Jarrel, 38, Independence, domestic assault -- second degree
Karl Ole Mesander 52, Pineville, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, illegal/improper turning