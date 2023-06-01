McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 20

Carlos Isael, 34, Southwest City, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- sexual conduct

Lori Ann Moura, 34, no address provided, probation violation, trespassing

May 21

Martin Rojas-Ramirez, 25, Southwest City, domestic assault -- third degree

May 22

Jeffery Neal Cooper, 59, Pineville, DWI -- prior

Christopher T Parsons, 46, Neosho, fail to register as a sex offender pursuant to 589.400-425

Kelsi Marie Russell, 37, Anderson, unlawfully receiving public assistance benefit/EBT card (value of $750 or more)

May 23

Kenneth Edward Clark, 34, Jay, Okla., possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

William Ralph Colvard, 37, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Nicholas Kane Elsea, 40, Southwest City, expired plates

May 24

Rocky A C Colvard, 50, Anderson, probation violation

May 26

Catherine Leeann Daugherty, 34, Neosho, operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, defective equipment (2), open container, stealing/larceny/theft

Craig Allen Goff, 24, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol

Danny Ray Warren, 57, Noel, assault -- second degree

May 28

Tommy Jatheth Ivan Bumstead, 19, Anderson, assault -- third degree -- special victim, domestic assault -- third degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Rusty James Jarrel, 38, Independence, domestic assault -- second degree

Karl Ole Mesander 52, Pineville, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, illegal/improper turning