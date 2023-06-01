Historical Society plans museum repairs

PINEVILLE -- In the coming weeks in June, the McDonald County Historical Society will conduct renovations on the county's courthouse museum at 400 N. Main Street. To get this project underway, the organization will use the funds it received in 2022. These repairs will ensure visitors can enjoy the museum while remaining safe.

Phyllis Chancellor is the president of the historical society. She took a moment on Tuesday, May 30, to update residents about the new renovations to the museum.

"On the historic courthouse museum, we are having all of the windows replaced because some of the frames are rotting and the panes are dropping down. All of those are going to be replaced."

The society will also repair the sidewalks. Most of the sidewalks have visible cracks, and various sections have succumbed to elements. "So, we're going to get that all cleaned up and looking nice."

The organization will also conduct additional renovations to "the sheriff's house" which is where its members' offices are located. The location is also where it stores its archives and other museum collections.

"The sheriff's house, originally called the jailer's house, was built around 1920. It was used for the sheriff and his family until the 1960s," Chancellor said.

"We've just finished the new front porch and the steps have been replaced," said Chancellor. "We are going to be putting in a new floor in the bathroom this week. And then, we're going to have new windows put on the sheriff's house also."

The organization raised funds through "individual and business donations and the county commission." According to Chancellor, Preservation 2022 was a fundraising project that raised $100,000 in matching funds.

Chancellor said these renovations should not conflict with the courthouse museum's normal hours of operation, but there may be one exception.

"We may have to close one weekend while they're doing the sidewalks. We'll just have to see how that works out."

To the historical society, the courthouse museum is precious because it's an extension of the county and it illuminates the rich history it possesses to all visitors who stop by.

"We had visitors in this weekend that (were from) out of town and they were just amazed at the quality of the exhibits we have," said Chancellor. "We are very proud of it and are working hard to preserve it for the next generation, and then they'll be able to share the stories of McDonald County."

The McDonald County historical museum is open on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special tours of the museum can be arranged for out-of-town guests.