Garden club prepares for June sale

Bella Vista Garden Club members were at work Monday, May 22, at their facility at Village Wastewater, preparing for the June 2-3 plant sale.

Plant sale coordinator Joal Miller said, "We are diligently working on potting, getting things into the sand bed, getting an inventory, all the things that go into a sale, weeding and trimming the plants, getting everything ready for people when they come and buy."

She said the club's focus going forward is on having more native plants for sale because that is what customers like.

Club member Robin Kirkland said a few examples of native plants that will be available are hummingbird mint, purple coneflower, slender mountain mint, wild geranium, blue star, and several varieties of milkweed.

Miller said, "Native plants seem to adapt better to the weather changes. We're going to be (growing) things from seeds this summer."

She said the native garden bed planted last year at the facility is doing very well, and by next year the club should be able to take cuttings and rootings for next year's sale.

She said there is a variety of shade plants, including hostas, Solomon's seal, pink campanula, violets and ferns. For sun plants, there are different types of sedum, lamb's ear, coreopsis, iris, different varieties of milkweed, yarrow, different types of grasses, hibiscus, various shrubs, a few peonies, spireas, and bee balm.

Plants start at $5, and the majority are at that price. The most expensive plant available is $40.

"If people have plants to donate or divide out, that's how we get a lot of our plants. We will dig them out. We're very neat and tidy. We'll do it spring, summer, fall," she said. To contact the garden club regarding donating plants, call Miller at 716-553-5283.

Also, a house plant sale is included, overseen by Janet Conboy.

She said there would be varieties such as Thanksgiving cactus, a variety of jade plants, a variety of aloes, panda plants, orchid cactus, spider plants, Swedish ivy, and orchids.

Miller said, "We decided to try house plants because a lot of people can't get outside anymore."

The sale will be from 8 a.m. until noon Friday and Saturday, June 2-3. No appointments are necessary. The facility is located at 380 Bella Vista Way.

Proceeds from the sale go toward scholarships for horticultural students at the University of Arkansas.

At the club's April sale, which featured zinnias, tomatoes, and coleus, more than 1,300 plants were sold, and more than $6,000 was raised.