Factor, Bohannan Coaches of the Year

The McDonald County R-1 School District honored two of its coaches with top honors during the Coaches Banquet hosted by the McDonald County High School's Student Athlete Leadership Team on Wednesday, May 24, at the MCHS cafeteria.

One coach is selected on each of the high school and junior high levels. The coaches are voted on by the other coaches in the district.

This year's McDonald County Athletics High School Coach of the Year is wrestling coach Josh Factor.

"Our program is all about family and we are in it for the kids," said Factor. "I thank God to be blessed with a great group of coaches, and I'm just one of them. We had a great year, but we have plenty of room for improvement as a team."

Under Factor's leadership in his 14th year (19th overall) as head coach at MCHS, the McDonald County wrestling program enjoyed its most successful season ever, qualifying eight Mustang wrestlers to the 2023 MSHSAA Wrestling Championship held Feb. 24-25 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

The McDonald County contingent consisted of three seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen. The two juniors, Jayce Hitt and Samuel Murphy, won state titles in the 285 and 215 classes, respectively. Murphy finished with a 44-1 overall record, and Hitt a 26-0 mark.

The Mustangs, who finished with four medalists at state, placed fifth overall, four points away from fourth place.

Winning the award for McDonald County Athletics Junior High School Coach of the Year is Ty Bohannon, the head coach of the junior high softball team as well as being a high school assistant for the school's high school softball and girls basketball teams.

"It's an honor to win this award," said Bohannan. "To be voted Junior High Coach of the Year by my co-workers means a lot. It's a credit to the players for buying into our philosophy. Dedicated players make coaches look good, and that's the case here."

Bohannan coached the school's junior high softball team to the Big 8 West Championship this season, topping Cassville, 7-6, and then East Newton, 9-4, in the title game on Friday, April 28, at Cassville.

The junior high squad finished its softball season at 12-4 overall and 8-3 in the Big 8 West.