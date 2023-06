Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Mary E. Miller v. Menno E. Miller.

State of Missouri:

Karla N. Gonzalezcampos v. Laronzo M. Davis. Administrative order.

LVNV Funding LLC. v. Ralph Riley. Contract -- other.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Taylir Swift. Contract -- other.

Synchrony Bank v. Derek R. Burden. Suit on account.

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC. v. Linda Hershey. Breach of contract.

Bryon Hansen v. State of Missouri. Motion to vacate.

Lanagan Housing Authority v. Kurt C. Lommis. Unlawful detainer.

Stephen L. Miller v. Jacob M. Blakeley. Unlawful detainer.

Division II

Andy O. Torres. Drive/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Daniel Lee Owens. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Steven P. O'Brien. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Kimberly S. Mensink. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Alice Lusk. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lejend S. Lanford. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Bryan S. Alexis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stephen K. Boyd. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Grace E. Hart. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nathan K. Hipps. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Omar Acosta Pena. Exceeded posted speed limit.

John C. Reeves. Exceeded posted speed limit.

David A. Rodriguez Galindo. Exceeded posted speed limit.

John R. Olson. Failed to equip motor carrier vehicle with or maintain required brake system.

Daniel P. Conway. Failed to equip motor carrier vehicle with or maintain required brake system.

Brody Preston Eberley. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Minor in possession.

Luz De La Torre Castro. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Caleb D. Fellenstein. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Leah N. Selee. Stealing.

Dominic Elkins. Assault.

Felonies:

Tommy J. Bumstead. Assault. Domestic assault. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Ailton J. Martinez. Forgery.

Leah N. Selee. Burglary.

Dominic Elkins. Burglary.

Kenneth J. Oliver. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Austin L. Graham. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Brandi Pearl York. Burglary.