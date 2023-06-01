College honors

Missouri Valley College

Maggie Robbins of Washburn, Mo., was named to the Missouri Valley College Spring 2023 dean's list. Robbins is a marketing major. Robbins was among more than 470 students earning a spot on the dean's list this semester.

To qualify, full-time students must earn a grade point average of 3.3 or higher.

Southern New Hampshire University

Catherine Littlefield of Exeter, Mo., has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2023 president's list. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term.

Fullbright College of Arts and Sciences

University of Arkansas

Local students Dayson Fickle of Pineville, Gloria Jaquez of Lanagan, Brittaney Mann of Pineville, Erika Medina of Noel, and Emma Tribbey of Goodman were named to the spring 2023 dean's list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas. To qualify for the dean's list, students must achieve a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.