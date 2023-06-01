Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. This week, June 2, Dale Johnson and the Country Review Band are playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

Old Timers Parade Southwest City

The Old Timers Parade will be held Saturday, June 3, beginning at 12:30 p.m. This year's "Old Timer" parade marshals are Rick and Donna Blake. For additional information or to sign up for the parade, contact Misty Reece at 417-669-4939 or 417-762-3497.

Noel All School Reunion

The Noel All School Reunion will be Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Noel School. Doughnuts, finger foods, coffee, and water will be served throughout the day. Please pass this information on to family and friends. The reunion is for anyone that ever attended the Noel School. Contact Donna (Goss) Carter at 918-791-4299 or Jody (Van Houten) Lester at 417-389-6273 for more information.

McDonald County Senior Center

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. Bingo is held Tuesday and Thursday each week at 10 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.