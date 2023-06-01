Board approves wellness center resolution

PINEVILLE -- At Tuesday's meeting, the Pineville Board of Aldermen approved a resolution regarding the future wellness center to be built in the city.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said State Rep. Dirk Deaton knew the city was planning on building a wellness center and offered to sponsor a bill including $2,250,000 toward the center. Sweeten added the amount would be a 50 percent match. He said he reached out to Mid-Tech regarding the design of the building, and it came to about $4 million.

Sweeten said the bill had to make it through the House and the Senate, and now it is waiting for the governor's signature. There are other items in the bill, and the governor has line-item veto power, he added. He said the city's resolution would be sent to the governor's desk to support the bill. Also, he said, the county commissioners have agreed to pass a resolution in support of the bill because the wellness center is for everyone in the area.

The board revisited an issue from its previous meeting: whether to move the David Thurman memorial located at the historic courthouse museum. The McDonald County Historical Society suggested moving the memorial to city property at the board's last meeting, and the matter was tabled because Alderman Becky Davis was not present to add to the discussion.

Davis said she knew where she stood on the issue.

"I think it's as much a part of history as anything else over there and will be more so as time goes on," she said.

She said numerous people had emailed her saying, "Leave it alone."

The board voted not to move the memorial.

Debbie Dyar of the Pineville Tree Advisory Committee said the committee had voted to adopt the short-leaf pine as the city tree.

The board approved the city tree.

Sweeten told the board that he received two bids to clean the floors at the community center -- $1,430 from Angel Pittman and $1,432 from Markley Floor Restore, which installed the floor at the community center.

The board voted to accept the bid from Markley Floor Restore.

Public Works Superintendent Chris Tinsley told the board that a water leak on the Gann property resulted in much water loss. He had bids for $10,000 from Crosspoint Plumbing and $6,500 from Ayers Construction to repair the line, taking out a 600-foot section. The board approved the bid from Ayers Construction.

In other business, the board:

Approved the voluntary annexation of 3470 South Business 71, the location of the new McDonald County Health Department building.

Approved the payment of bills amounting to $23,081.