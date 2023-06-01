1908 Pineville paper reports unusual deaths

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Under the title, "Happenings in Missouri," the Pineville Herald newspaper on Friday, June 5, 1908, reported a series of deaths that took place in the state of Missouri. Some of these deaths occurred under unusual circumstances, some resulting from a weed stalk to chasing a hat. These deaths left reporters scratching their heads as they reported these "peculiar" accidents.

The story, "Loses Life for a Hat," reports a railroad brakeman named Howard Irving, who lost his life chasing after his hat when it was blown off while a train "was leaving the yard." According to the report, Irving was traveling to Gallatin to see his two children after his wife had passed away a few weeks prior.

"He jumped from the moving train to get (the hat). He fell under the wheels and was mangled, both legs being cut off."

"Aged Hermit Hid $17,000" speaks of a resident named John T. Lewry (73) who died "as a result of an overdose of laudanum."

According to the National Cancer Institute, laudanum was an opium tincture that contained alkaloids such as morphine and codeine. During the 19th century, it was administered as a painkiller and sleeping aid. It was considered highly addictive, with some sources saying it "led to an addiction epidemic that affected roughly one in 200 Americans."

Lewry was living alone for "several years," and before his death, he left a note telling where his money was located. The money was discovered by his physician for the amount of $17,500. Adjusting for inflation, the amount would be worth roughly $577,000. Lewry died in Clinton, Mo.

Floyd Leslie (16) died from injuries received from a "peculiar accident." The story, "Body Pierced by Weed Stalk," recounts an event that led to Leslie's death while he was "running over some rough ground." He stumbled and fell on "the sharp point of a weed stalk," which punctured into his body "5 inches." His death wasn't instant. The article claimed he died hours later.

The story, "Two Drown While Bathing," tells of the accidental death of John Ronchetta and John Boradino. According to the report, both men drowned while bathing in a large reservoir. Both were coal miners and "could not swim."

After disappearing for 10 years, resident George Galloway, "The Ozark Fiddler," had returned to his home in Stone County, Mo. The article, "He is Legally Dead," reports that during Galloway's absence, he was declared "legally dead." His return home prompted "county authorities and friends ... to restore to him (his) property, valued at $15,000." Adjusted for inflation, this equals close to $500,000 in 2023.