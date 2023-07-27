Youths take part in McDonald County Fair

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The 49th McDonald County Fair brought residents of all ages to take part in various activities, including arts and crafts, turtle races, and a premium sale. On Saturday, July 22, a few junior residents took a moment to tell of their experiences during the fair.

Many of these youths raised livestock and participated in the fair's premium sale.

Macy Reece is one of the competitors in the premium sale. She preps her Angus heifer Maggie with her father by brushing and blow drying her hair.

This father/daughter team worked side by side for a "whole year" to get Maggie ready for the exhibit. Maggie said, "It's been fun" to take part in the fair, and we wanted to thank the community and sponsors for organizing the event. "We couldn't do it without them," said Reece.

Another youth, Samuel Garnett, took part in the craft competition where he won the grand championship for his craft, a bug trap. He made it from natural materials such as "cedarwood and a glass jar." His bug traps don't require any chemicals to lure pests. The insects enter through a hole in the cedarwood and become trapped in the glass jar.

Like Reece, Parker Stark entered his beef cattle into the premium sale alongside his brother, Logan Stark. Parker also won ribbon awards for his two miniature crafts featuring a farm and a scene from WWI trenches.

The WWI trench scene took four hours to create, and it initially stemmed from a social studies project. His hard work paid off as he won "first place" in his class. Although he enjoyed building these miniature models, his favorite part of the fair was "showing off his beef cows."

During the premium sale, Parker's beef cow began to rile up. Despite its immense size, Parker remained calm and took command of his animal, and defused the situation.

The youngest residents in the competitions were Natalyn and Whitney Clark. Both girls raced their turtle, Turbo, into the turtle race. According to them, Turbo was a rescue.

"We found him on the side of the road," said Whitney. "It was a really fast road."

According to their mother, Kaitlyn Clark, the girls practiced with Turbo to get him ready for the race. Initially, turtles will hide in their shells if they see quick movements.

"When they get out, they just get really scared, and they go hide in their shell," said Kaitlyn Clark. "So, I let the kids play with him."

This helped Turbo get used to his surroundings, so when the race took place, he hit the ground running.

Both Natalyn and Whitney Clark also entered their two bucket calves in the premium sale.

The Clark family enjoys attending the fair.

"We love it," said Kaitlyn Clark. "Life is so busy, we don't ever get to really slow down. It's so nice to see everyone and get to catch up."

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Macy Reece preps her Angus cow, Maggie, by brushing and blow drying her for the premium sale.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Parker Stark takes control of his beef cow as it begins to rile up. Not deterred by its immense size, Parkers calm demeanor and action calmed down the cow and brought it back into place.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Samuel Garnett won the Grand Champion award for his construction of a bug trap and its unique design and use of natural materials such as cedar wood.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Parker Stark spent four hours constructing this miniature scene of a WWI trench, which won him first place in his social studies class and a blue ribbon.

