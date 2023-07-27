Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press
The Tiny Tot Contest was held July 22 at the McDonald County Fair. LaRamey Spencer won the Miss Tiny Tot Division 1, 0-4 months.
Shepherd St. Clair won the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 6, three year old.
Valeria Brown and Shepherd St. Clair were Miss and Mr. Tiny Tot for 2023.
Boomer St. Clair won the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 1, 0-4 months.
In the Miss Tiny Tot Division 2, 5-8 months, winners were Charlene Scroggins (left), first place, and Rozyn Graham, second place.
Reid Louden won the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 2, 5-8 months.
Alyviah Wilson won the Miss Tiny Tot Division 3, 9-12 months.
In the Miss Tiny Tot Division 4, one year old, winners were (left) Reagan Brown, first place; Hailey Schell, second place and Hollynd Spencer, third place.
Winners in the Miss Tiny Tot Division 5, two year old, were Kaisley Moritz, first; and Taylor Clark, second (not pictured).
Luke Garvin won the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 5, two year old.
Valeria Brown won the Miss Tiny Tot Division 6, three year old.
Print Headline: Tiny Tot contest judged
