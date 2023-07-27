Manage Subscription
Tiny Tot contest judged

by Rachel Dickerson | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press The Tiny Tot Contest was held July 22 at the McDonald County Fair. LaRamey Spencer won the Miss Tiny Tot Division 1, 0-4 months.

The Tiny Tot Contest was held at the McDonald County Fair on July 22.

photo Shepherd St. Clair won the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 6, three year old.
photo Valeria Brown and Shepherd St. Clair were Miss and Mr. Tiny Tot for 2023.
photo Boomer St. Clair won the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 1, 0-4 months.
photo In the Miss Tiny Tot Division 2, 5-8 months, winners were Charlene Scroggins (left), first place, and Rozyn Graham, second place.
photo Reid Louden won the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 2, 5-8 months.
photo Alyviah Wilson won the Miss Tiny Tot Division 3, 9-12 months.
photo In the Miss Tiny Tot Division 4, one year old, winners were (left) Reagan Brown, first place; Hailey Schell, second place and Hollynd Spencer, third place.
photo Winners in the Miss Tiny Tot Division 5, two year old, were Kaisley Moritz, first; and Taylor Clark, second (not pictured).
photo Luke Garvin won the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 5, two year old.
photo Valeria Brown won the Miss Tiny Tot Division 6, three year old.

Print Headline: Tiny Tot contest judged

