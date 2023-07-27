The one and only, Rube Waddell

When the cold blustery days of winter have passed and the dry yellow grass has turned to blades of emerald green, the thoughts of many turn to that great American pastime, baseball. The sport has changed so very much since I played the game when I was much younger. It seems as though it has become far more complicated and, for professionals, it is more a business than a sport.

However, when I grow weary of all the statistics bantered about and when every single play and decision have been analyzed to death, I think about the game and the people who played it when it was pure. It is during those moments of thought that one name in particular seems to come to mind. To that man's way of thinking the game was simple. Throw the ball, hit the ball, and catch the ball. That baseball player's name is Rube Waddell.

After pitching the 1902 Philadelphia Athletics to the American League championship, legendary baseball manager Connie Mack described the hard-throwing southpaw as "the atom bomb of baseball." There's no denying that Rube was a very unique individual, but man-o-man, could that fella pitch!

Now Rube's unique way of looking at things didn't come to him overnight. At the tender age of three, the youngster ambled over to a nearby fire station. Fascinated with the goings-on there, and apparently without the objections of the firemen, Rube stayed there for several days before returning home.

Rube's inexplicable fascination with fire stations and the equipment housed within continued throughout his life and baseball career. It was not uncommon for the then-young man and professional baseball player to run off the diamond as he chased after a speeding fire truck. Much like the stray dog, he rarely, if ever, caught one.

It was quite common in the early part of the 20th century for professional baseball players to obtain jobs in the off-season. Many worked at local retail shops, while others returned to the family farms to help out. Rube, on the other hand, found a job at a circus. It was there that he earned a few bucks and entertained onlookers by wrestling alligators.

The lefty had one of his best years in 1903. He struck out an incredible 302 of the opposing team's batters, which was 115 more than the next-best pitcher in baseball. One would think that he would revel in his success, but that wasn't Rube's way.

Waddell once again fell victim to his love of firehouses and for a time slept in such a building in Camden, New Jersey. Near the end of the season and not relishing his old job with the alligators, Rube found a position tending bar in a Wheeling, West Virginia saloon. That year the hard-throwing pitcher won 22 games.

Another passion of Rube's seemed to be fishing. The ball player dreamed about the water, and the lure of catching that big bass occasionally got the better of him. At least on one occasion, that temptation became too great and Rube was seen throwing his glove to the ground as he ran off the field while the game was in progress. He made it known to teammates and onlookers that he was going fishing.

It isn't hard to imagine that Rube's curious lifestyle might be scattered with a few pitfalls. He once shot a man through the hand, and a less-than-friendly lion found Rube annoying and subsequently bit him. He married May Winn Skinner, but the two were soon separated. Later in life, Rube admitted that he couldn't count the number of women he had married. The man's life was anything but monotonous.

The 1905 season was once again a good one for Waddell as he won 27 games and had 287 strikeouts. His on-the-field performance was extraordinary, but his off-the-field antics needed to be addressed. When his contract came up for renewal, his roommate, Ossee Schreckengost, demanded that a clause be added to the contract. That condition prohibited Rube from eating crackers in bed.

Waddell seemed to find himself in situations that called for acts of heroism, and he was certainly up to the challenges placed before him. He once saved the life of a drowning woman and, saving the lives of several people in a department store, he picked up an overturned burning oil stove and carried it from the building.

The future baseball hall of famer struggled with his thirst for alcoholic beverages and, in 1909, while playing for the St. Louis Browns, passed out drunk in the middle of a game. The patience of the team's manager was exhausted, and Rube was sent to the Newark team of the Eastern League. He finished his illustrious Major League career there in 1910.

Rube was known to occasionally wave his teammates off the field when on the mound, after which he would strike out all three of the opposing team's batters. On more than one occasion, the outfielders on Rube's team took off their gloves and sat on the grass as they watched Waddell strike out the other side.

During the height of Waddell's career, and during one off-season, Rube joined a theatre company playing a role he was all too familiar with, that of himself. "The Stain of Guilt" toured throughout the country, and Rube was a huge draw. Waddell's acting, however, was considered to be anything but spectacular.

George Edward Waddell was born on October 13, 1876, near the town of Bradford, Pennsylvania. Nicknamed, and with a preference to be called Rube, he played baseball in the major leagues for thirteen years. For six consecutive years, the pitcher led all of baseball in the number of strikeouts, and he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1946. Rube Waddell lived his life his way, and as a ballplayer, he played the game similarly. The eccentric Rube died on April 1, 1914.

Above all else, there is one thing a person should be. Be true to yourself, and Rube Waddell certainly was that!

